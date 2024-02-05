Every Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for Samsung to release the latest iteration of its flagship phone series. Announced last month during its Galaxy Unpacked event, the S24 range includes a standard handset, the mid-range S24+ and the high-end S24 Ultra. As one would expect, these phones include various buffs and upgrades to improve performance when compared to last year’s model, along with a bunch of new AI software features.
Here’s every preorder mobile plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ from Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.
Table of contents
- Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
- Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
- Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
- Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans
- Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans
- Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans
- Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ specs
- What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?
- What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?
- More Galaxy S24 plans
Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24 plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Optus Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy S24+ plans
36-month 256GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ specs
The Samsung Galaxy S24:
- Size: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
- Weight: 167 grams
- Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps
- Battery: 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Resistance: IP68
- Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
The Samsung Galaxy S24+:
- Size: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm
- Weight: 196 grams
- Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie
- Battery: 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Resistance: IP68
- Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow
What is the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?
Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on Friday, January 18, with a release date of Wednesday, February 7.
What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?
The Samsung Galaxy S24:
- 256GB model: $1,399
- 512GB model: $1,599
The Samsung Galaxy S24+:
- 256GB model: $1,699
- 512GB model: $1,899
More Galaxy S24 plans
You can find Lifehacker Australia’s full roundup of Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder plans here:
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.