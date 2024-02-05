Every Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ Preorder Plan From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for Samsung to release the latest iteration of its flagship phone series. Announced last month during its Galaxy Unpacked event, the S24 range includes a standard handset, the mid-range S24+ and the high-end S24 Ultra. As one would expect, these phones include various buffs and upgrades to improve performance when compared to last year’s model, along with a bunch of new AI software features.

Here’s every preorder mobile plan for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ from Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24:

Size : 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight : 167 grams

: 167 grams Display : Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor : Exynos 2400

: Exynos 2400 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie, up to 8K video recording at 30fps Battery : 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 4,000mAh with 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 256GB, 512GB

: 256GB, 512GB Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

The Samsung Galaxy S24+:

Size : 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm Weight : 196 grams

: 196 grams Display : Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate (1–120Hz), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor : Exynos 2400

: Exynos 2400 Memory : 12GB RAM

: 12GB RAM Cameras : 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie

: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP selfie Battery : 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging

: 4,900mAh with 45W fast charging, 10W wireless charging Storage : 256GB, 512GB

: 256GB, 512GB Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Colours: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Preorders for the Galaxy S24 range went live on Friday, January 18, with a release date of Wednesday, February 7.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ in Australia?

The Samsung Galaxy S24:

256GB model : $1,399

: $1,399 512GB model: $1,599

The Samsung Galaxy S24+:

256GB model : $1,699

: $1,699 512GB model: $1,899

More Galaxy S24 plans

