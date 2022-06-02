Here’s When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases on Disney+ in Australia

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home the lastest Marvel movie out the door is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second Doctor Strange movie is a big one for MCU with both new and returning faces teaming up to deal with the perils of the multiverse.

Now that the film has finally been released in cinemas here’s what you should know about it from the story, trailers and its Disney+ release date.

Will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be on Disney+?

Now that cinemas are fully open again, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did not get a Disney+ release like Black Widow. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t appear on the service eventually.

Marvel’s other movies from last year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, both made their way to Disney+ after a period of at least 45 days since their theatrical release.

Disney is following that trend with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has announced that the movie will be streaming on Disney+ on June 22.

Like most new Disney+ releases we can expect to see it streaming from around 5:00 pm AEST.

While you wait to watch (or rewatch) Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+ you can read all about it below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Story

Without giving too much away about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ story, what we do know is that it takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Doctor Strange helped Peter Parker deal with a multiversal problem.

This along with Loki, introduced the concept of the multiverse into the MCU, but Multiverse of Madness is set to blow things wide open.

As the chief wizard of all things strange and mystical on Earth, it makes sense that Doctor Strange is the character best equipped to deal with these multiverse problems in the new film. Where things go from there is anyone’s guess, but expect multiverse to be a word you hear a lot of in the MCU moving forward.

The film’s synopsis tells us a bit more:

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film was originally intended to be straight up horror. Having seen the film, we can confirm this film definitely brings the horror vibes into the MCU. If you want to read more (without spoilers) check out our review.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ runtime clocks in at 2 hours and six minutes, making it one of the shorter Marvel Studios films.

Doctor Strange 2: Cast

The cast of the second Doctor Strange is a bit of a Marvel reunion.

We have Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange. He’ll be recruiting the help of his Avengers teammate Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, who we last saw in WandaVision.

Rachel McAdams is back as Dr Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Mordo and Benedict Wong is back as Strange’s right-hand man Wong.

As for newcomers, Xochitl Gomez appears as America Chavez who is better known as Miss America from Marvel comics.

Sam Raimi directed the project with a script from Loki writer Michael Waldron and Jade Bartlett.

We also have some pictures of Doctor Strange 2’s star-studded cast courtesy of Marvel and Disney.

Here’s Benedict Wong as Strange’s right-hand man, Wong.

And here’s a newcomer to the MCU, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Doctor Strange 2: Trailer

Those who have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home will know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer was one of the scenes revealed after the credits.

The trailer gaves us our first proper look at the film. There are creepy new Multiverse worlds, a Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch team-up, America Chavez’s arrival in the MCU and Benedict Cumberbatch’s turn as an evil alt-universe Stephen.

Then during the 2022 Super Bowl Marvel released a second look at the film – and this is a big one.

From Christine Palmer in a wedding dress to Patrick Stewart’s voice echoing out of the dark, there is a lot to unpack here.

It looks like Strange’s multiversal antics are out to punish him with formidable new monsters to fight and some petrifying new realities to explore. That and… was that Maria Rambeau as an alternate universe Captain Marvel? Were those Ultron Bots? Is Professor X really entering the MCU?

Fans have been expecting the X-Men to show up at some point, but bringing existing characters over from the pre-existing Fox films is still a pretty big step. Although we did see Netflix’s Daredevil crossover to Spider-Man: No Way Home, so anything really is possible.

Here’s another TV spot for the film that gives us even more questions than we have answers.

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange 2, that released to celebrate tickets going on sale, shows even more Multiversal madness. In particular, it seems like Wanda’s twins Billy and Tommy are back somehow.

What should you watch beforehand?

If you want to be up to date on your Marvel history before Doctor Strange 2 drops there are a few movies and series we’d recommend. This includes movies that Benedict Cumberbatch has appeared in as well as titles that deal with the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

WandaVision

What If…?

Loki

Spider-Man: No Way Home

You find all these Marvel movies and more on Disney+.

Doctor Strange 2: Australian Release date

Now the all-important question how can you watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

The film is finally available to see in theatres as of May 5, 2022.

We’ll keep you posted on any details regarding its streaming release on Disney+.

