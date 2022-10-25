Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s First Trailer Makes a Big Impact

In 2023 Marvel is kicking off its fifth phase of movies and series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s all starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

For a small guy, Ant-Man has some big things going on in his third movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – What’s it about?

If you’re unfamiliar with the story so far, Scott Lang is a well-meaning ex-con who becomes the tiny but mighty hero, Ant-Man, after stealing a super suit that allows him to shrink at will. From there he gets back on the straight and narrow by helping the suit’s creator, Hank Pym, and his daughter, Hope Van Dyne (aka the Wasp), develop their Pym particle technology.

In the subsequent films, Scott has fought alongside the Avengers, got lost in the Quantum Realm and learned he can not only shrink real small, but also grow real big.

So what’s in store for the (Ant) man this time?

All that Marvel has revealed in its synopsis is that Scott and his family will become trapped in the dangerous land of the Quantum Realm, saying:

Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Another big part of the film will be Scott’s relationship with his daughter Cassie, who plays a much larger role in the movie this time around, perhaps even scoring a superhero suit for herself.

Trailer time

The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals a few more plot details.

It seems it’s a signal generator designed by Cassie that pulls the Lang family into the bizarre lands of the Quantum Realm. There they come across a whole array of new and dangerous folks.

You can also check out the eerie first poster below.

Who is the villain in Ant-Man Quantumania?

If you couldn’t tell from the trailer, Jonathan Majors is back in a big way in Ant-Man 3, playing the terrifying villain Kang the Conquerer.

Kang’s arrival was first teased in the season finale of Loki, when He Who Remains was killed, thus allowing his more dangerous variants to escape into the Multiverse. Kang is one of those and, as Marvel comics readers will know, he has a massive impact.

Kang is set to be the next big villain after Thanos in the MCU, with the next Avengers movie even named The Kang Dynasty.

Who is in the cast lineup?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular heroes.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer are also back as Hope’s parents, Hank and Janet.

Cassie is also a returning character, however, actress Emma Furhmann who played the character briefly in Avengers: Endgame has been replaced by Kathryn Newton for the third film.

Jonathan Majors will play Kang, Randall Park is FBI agent Jimmy Woo, and Bill Murray is also glimpsed in the trailer in an unknown role.

Ant-Man 1 and 2 director Peyton Reed is back to helm the third film with a script from Jeff Loveness.

When can we watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in Australia?

Marvel Studios’ release dates have shifted endlessly of late, but Ant-Man 3 is still slated to hit our cinema screens in Australia on February 16, 2023.

It will be the next film released in the MCU after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which ends Phase 4 in November.