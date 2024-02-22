NBN Plans With the Best-Value Referral Bonuses

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re the type of person who likes to recommend things to your friends, you might be able to save some extra cash each month with the right NBN plan. More than a few internet providers will let you knock down the price of your monthly internet bill if you are willing to send your mates in their direction.

After the short version? Here’s a quick round-up of the cheapest NBN 100 plans from providers who offer referral bonuses.

If you’re after the most generous opportunity to save here, you can’t go past Swoop. Before we jump into the juicy details and see how this particular ISP rates against its rivals, check out the widget below for a snapshot of Swoop’s roster of NBN plans.

As you can see, Swoop offers a range of internet plans with various speeds. If you’re after NBN 100, Swoop’s Home Fast and Home Fast Plus plans will be right down your alley.

Both plans come with speeds of up to 100Mbps, but only the Plus plan has higher upload speeds of up to 40Mbps while its sibling caps out at 20Mpbs.

In either case, there are two ways to save here. The first is to sign up before the end of March and use the promo code featured in the widget above at checkout. Do that and you’ll save up to $35 per month for the first six months.

Then, if you refer a friend, you’ll both nab a $15 credit to your account each month for the following six months after they sign up for Swoop. Assuming you can find someone to go in on the gambit with you and stack the two promotions on top of one another, you’re looking at anywhere between $35 and $50 per month in savings for that honeymoon period.

As mentioned above, Swoop is far from the only game in town when it comes to letting you save by signing up with your friends. Superloop’s referral scheme is similar but could go a lot further if you have enough social sway.

For context, Check out the widget below for a snapshot of Superloop NBN plans.

For each friend that signs up for an internet plan through the provider, you’ll score a 10% discount on your monthly bill for the next six months. If you have enough friends, that could add up quickly. That said, those bonuses do expire.

Superloop acquired Exetel back in 2021, so it’s little surprise that the latter offers an almost identical referral scheme. Check out the widget below for a sense of how Exetel’s NBN plans stack up.

The next cab off the rank is SpinTel. This provider’s referral scheme is more generous in some ways, but less so in others. For each friend you refer to the provider’s NBN business, you’ll score $5 in credit towards your next bill. You can also earn $1 for each mobile customer you send its way.

Aside from the numbers, the key difference between this and what Swoop, Exetel and Superloop have going on is that SpinTel’s discount will stick around as long as your friends do rather than expire after a few months.

Sound good? Check out the widget below for a snapshot of SpinTel NBN plans.

In comparison to the above, Aussie Broadband, Mate and Tangerine offer a more mundane take on the typical refer-a-friend scheme.

Mate will give you $25 in credit for each mobile customer you refer and $50 in credit for each home internet connection you send its way. Aussie Broadband works similarly, offering $50 in credit for each personal NBN customer and $100 in credit for each business customer you recommend them to.

Tangerine only offers $25 for each referral, but that discount works both ways. Similar to Swoop, both you and the person you referred get to save $25.

Check out the widget below for a comparison of the cheapest Tangerine, Mate and Aussie Broadband NBN 100 plans.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Lead Image Credit: NBC