BRIT Awards 2024: How to Tune Into the British Music Industry’s Big Night

‘Tis the season to hand out awards and one of the major ceremonies to keep an eye on in the coming weeks is the annual BRIT awards. The 44th annual ceremony celebrating the best of Britain’s music talent is fast approaching so here’s what to expect from the Brit Awards in 2024.

What are the BRITs?

The BRITs is essentially Britain’s version of the Grammys or ARIA awards, which involves handing out hardware to the top music artists and creative of the year. The awards are voted on by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and will feature a couple of official changes this year.

In 2024 the BRIT awards will change the number of nominees for British Artist of the Year and International Artists of the Year from five to ten. The British Pop/R&B Act category has also been split into separate awards with one for Best British Pop Act and Best British R&B Act.

When are the BRIT Awards in 2024?

The 44th annual BRIT awards will be held on Saturday March 2 in 2024 at 8:30pm in the UK. In Australia this translates to 7:30 am AEDT on Sunday March 3.

Where to watch the BRIT awards in Australia

The BRIT Awards are aired locally in Britain on ITVX, ITV1, STV and STV player, all of which can’t be accessed locally in Australia. However, clips will be posted on the BRITs’ official YouTube account.

You can also enlist the help of a VPN if you want to watch the ceremony live.

Who is performing at the BRITS in 2024?

Dua Lipa

British Queen of Pop, Dua Lipa, is one of the headliners of the BRIT Awards in 2024. Dua Lipa is up for Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year.

RAYE

Popular musical artist RAYE is the one with the most nominations at the BRITs this year. RAYE is up for 7 awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist, and we’ll get to see why when she performs live at the BRITs.

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

Pop duo Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will perform together at the BRIT Awards this year. The duo are nominated for their single ‘Miracle’.

Kylie Minogue

Australian national treasure Kylie Minogue is confirmed to be a performer at this year’s awards. She will also be in attendance to accept the Brits Global Icon award at the ceremony, and is also nominated for International Artist of the Year. She has won three BRIT awards in the past and is coming off winning a 2024 Grammy award for Best Pop Dance Recording.

Becky Hill and Chase & Status

Two-time BRITs Dance Act winner Becky Hill is set to perform with the electronic music duo Chase & Status at the awards this year. Hill is nominated for the third consecutive year for Dance Act, whilst Chase & Status are shortlisted for Group of the Year.

Jungle and Rema

Another iconic duo set to perform together is the Nigerian Afrowave superstar Rema and the critically acclaimed musical group Jungle. The latter is up for Group of the Year, while Rema is up for International Song of the Year.

Tate McRae

The performing lineup is completed this year with Canadian Tate McRae, who was nominated for International Song of the Year for her single ‘Greedy’.

Who is hosting the Brit Awards in 2024?

Hosting the awards this year are a trio of British radio and television hosts, those being Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.

Who designed this year’s BRIT Awards trophy?

The design of the BRIT trophy is a much-anticipated announcement, and this year, visual artist Rachel Jones has created the new hardware.

Jones described her process for making the award, saying:

“I work really intuitively, so there weren’t any plans or sketches. It was a similar process to how I make paintings, which are always in layers. I worked from the base up, I covered up to the chest in a variety of colours and then I started to focus on how to develop certain patterns, textures and colour combinations. From there, I was able to figure out where I wanted certain areas of density or space and things started to fall into place.”

BRIT Award for Song of the Year: Who we’re gunning for

Many of the world’s most popular artists are included in the BRIT Awards 2024 nominations. One of the most highly-contested categories is the Best Song race, which this year is comprised of:

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’

Central Cee – ‘Let Go’

Dave, Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus ft. Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’

PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s a liar’

RAYE ft. 070 Shake – ‘Escapism.’

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy ft. Debbie – ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco, Ella Henderson – ‘REACT’

Venbee, Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’

It’s a tough category to pick this year with so many incredible songs nominated, but RAYE is clearly the favourite with the most nominations across the board. We’re personally big fans of Barbie so are hoping Dua Lipa might see some love on awards night, too!

If you want to see who else is nominated at the 2024 BRIT awards you can find a list here.

Where are the BRIT Awards held?

The 2024 BRIT Awards will be held at the O2 Arena in London, which is where it’s been held every year since 2011.

Are the BRIT Awards only for British Artists?

As the name suggests, the BRIT awards celebrate the British music industry and are voted on by members of the BPI. However, there are International categories that are open to artists outside of the British music scene.

There are just a few days to go! Who are you rooting for at the BRIT Awards this year?

Lead Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images