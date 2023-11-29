Can You Guess the 20 Most-Shazamed Songs of 2023?

Well, we’ve arrived at that time of year when brands begin releasing their ‘best of’ lists and their predictions for 2024. We’ll be sharing the most interesting iterations of these for you over the coming weeks, but right now, we’re going through some data shared by Apple Music. As a part of its end-of-year charts, Apple Music has shared the top songs listened to on the service as well as the top Shazams for the year.
As someone who loves to Shazam whenever I hear a song I like, I, for one, was super keen to see what other Aussies were Shazaming in 2023.
We’ve shared the results for you below.
Top Shazams in 2023 (Australian Chart)
Here are the most-Shazamed songs in Australia in 2023:
- Until I Found You (Em Beihold Version), Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold
- Miss You, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
- Escapism., RAYE & 070 Shake
- Miracle, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
- Last Night, Morgan Wallen
- Calm Down, Rema
- Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol], The Weeknd & Madonna
- STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem), Lil Nas X
- Daylight, David Kushner
- Players, Coi Leray
- 10:35, Tiësto & Tate McRae
- Flowers, Miley Cyrus
- Fast Car, Luke Combs
- How Do I Say Goodbye, Dean Lewis
- Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
- Celestial, Ed Sheeran
- vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
- Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- Forget Me, Lewis Capaldi
Top songs on Apple Music in 2023 (Global Chart)
Here are the most-streamed songs on Apple Music globally in 2023:
- Last Night, Morgan Wallen
- Flowers, Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill, SZA
- Rich Flex, Drake, 21 Savage
- Snooze, SZA
- Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
- IDOL, YOASOBI
- Under the Influence, Chris Brown
- Creepin’, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage
- Subtitle, OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM
- Spin Bout U, Drake, 21 Savage
- Calm Down, Rema, Selena Gomez
- Freestyle, Lil Baby
- As It Was, Harry Styles
- Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift
- Unholy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith
- WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems), Future
- Ella Baila Sola, Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado
- Ditto, NewJeans
- You Proof, Morgan Wallen
Top songs in 2023 (Australian Chart)
Here are the most-streamed songs on Apple Music Australia in 2023:
- Flowers, Miley Cyrus
- Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
- Last Night, Morgan Wallen
- I Ain’t Worried, OneRepublic
- Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- As It Was, Harry Styles
- I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- Fast Car, Luke Combs
- 10:35, Tiësto & Tate McRae
- STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Elton John & Dua Lipa
- Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift
- Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
- Made You Look, Meghan Trainor
- Heat Waves, Glass Animals
- Kill Bill, SZA
- Riptide, Vance Joy
- Sunroof, Nicky Youre & Dazy
- Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
- Escapism., RAYE & 070 Shake
In terms of trends, Apple shared that genres like Música Mexicana and Afrobeats really took a hold of listeners in 2023. Additionally, some songs clearly remained on repeat in peoples’ Music library after a Shazam, with titles like ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Anti-Hero’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith and Kim Petras appearing on all three top lists.
Lead Image Credit: Canva/Shazam
