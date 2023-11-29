Can You Guess the 20 Most-Shazamed Songs of 2023?

Level Up Your Life

Well, we’ve arrived at that time of year when brands begin releasing their ‘best of’ lists and their predictions for 2024. We’ll be sharing the most interesting iterations of these for you over the coming weeks, but right now, we’re going through some data shared by Apple Music. As a part of its end-of-year charts, Apple Music has shared the top songs listened to on the service as well as the top Shazams for the year.

As someone who loves to Shazam whenever I hear a song I like, I, for one, was super keen to see what other Aussies were Shazaming in 2023.

We’ve shared the results for you below.

Top Shazams in 2023 (Australian Chart)

Here are the most-Shazamed songs in Australia in 2023: 

  1. Until I Found You (Em Beihold Version), Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold
  2. Miss You, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz
  3. Escapism., RAYE & 070 Shake
  4. Miracle, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
  5. Last Night, Morgan Wallen
  6. Calm Down, Rema
  7. Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol], The Weeknd & Madonna
  8. STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem), Lil Nas X
  9. Daylight, David Kushner
  10. Players, Coi Leray
  11. 10:35, Tiësto & Tate McRae
  12. Flowers, Miley Cyrus
  13. Fast Car, Luke Combs
  14. How Do I Say Goodbye, Dean Lewis
  15. Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
  16. Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
  17. Celestial, Ed Sheeran
  18. vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
  19. Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
  20. Forget Me, Lewis Capaldi

Top songs on Apple Music in 2023 (Global Chart)

Here are the most-streamed songs on Apple Music globally in 2023: 

  1. Last Night, Morgan Wallen
  2. Flowers, Miley Cyrus 
  3. Kill Bill, SZA
  4. Rich Flex, Drake, 21 Savage
  5. Snooze, SZA
  6. Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
  7. IDOL, YOASOBI
  8. Under the Influence, Chris Brown
  9. Creepin’, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage
  10. Subtitle, OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM
  11. Spin Bout U, Drake, 21 Savage
  12. Calm Down, Rema, Selena Gomez
  13. Freestyle, Lil Baby
  14. As It Was, Harry Styles
  15. Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift
  16. Unholy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith
  17. WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems), Future
  18. Ella Baila Sola, Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado
  19. Ditto, NewJeans
  20. You Proof, Morgan Wallen

Top songs in 2023 (Australian Chart)

Here are the most-streamed songs on Apple Music Australia in 2023:

  1. Flowers, Miley Cyrus
  2. Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
  3. Last Night, Morgan Wallen
  4. I Ain’t Worried, OneRepublic
  5. Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
  6. As It Was, Harry Styles
  7. I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
  8. Fast Car, Luke Combs
  9. 10:35, Tiësto & Tate McRae
  10. STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
  11. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Elton John & Dua Lipa
  12. Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift
  13. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
  14. Made You Look, Meghan Trainor
  15. Heat Waves, Glass Animals
  16. Kill Bill, SZA
  17. Riptide, Vance Joy
  18. Sunroof, Nicky Youre & Dazy
  19. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
  20. Escapism., RAYE & 070 Shake

In terms of trends, Apple shared that genres like Música Mexicana and Afrobeats really took a hold of listeners in 2023. Additionally, some songs clearly remained on repeat in peoples’ Music library after a Shazam, with titles like ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Anti-Hero’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith and Kim Petras appearing on all three top lists.

Lead Image Credit: Canva/Shazam

