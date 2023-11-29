Can You Guess the 20 Most-Shazamed Songs of 2023?

Well, we’ve arrived at that time of year when brands begin releasing their ‘best of’ lists and their predictions for 2024. We’ll be sharing the most interesting iterations of these for you over the coming weeks, but right now, we’re going through some data shared by Apple Music. As a part of its end-of-year charts, Apple Music has shared the top songs listened to on the service as well as the top Shazams for the year.

As someone who loves to Shazam whenever I hear a song I like, I, for one, was super keen to see what other Aussies were Shazaming in 2023.

We’ve shared the results for you below.

Top Shazams in 2023 (Australian Chart)

Here are the most-Shazamed songs in Australia in 2023:

Until I Found You (Em Beihold Version), Stephen Sanchez & Em Beihold Miss You, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz Escapism., RAYE & 070 Shake Miracle, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Last Night, Morgan Wallen Calm Down, Rema Popular (feat. Playboi Carti) [Music from the HBO Original Series The Idol], The Weeknd & Madonna STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem), Lil Nas X Daylight, David Kushner Players, Coi Leray 10:35, Tiësto & Tate McRae Flowers, Miley Cyrus Fast Car, Luke Combs How Do I Say Goodbye, Dean Lewis Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift Celestial, Ed Sheeran vampire, Olivia Rodrigo Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage Forget Me, Lewis Capaldi

Top songs on Apple Music in 2023 (Global Chart)

Here are the most-streamed songs on Apple Music globally in 2023:

Last Night, Morgan Wallen Flowers, Miley Cyrus Kill Bill, SZA Rich Flex, Drake, 21 Savage Snooze, SZA Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift IDOL, YOASOBI Under the Influence, Chris Brown Creepin’, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage Subtitle, OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM Spin Bout U, Drake, 21 Savage Calm Down, Rema, Selena Gomez Freestyle, Lil Baby As It Was, Harry Styles Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift Unholy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems), Future Ella Baila Sola, Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado Ditto, NewJeans You Proof, Morgan Wallen

Top songs in 2023 (Australian Chart)

Here are the most-streamed songs on Apple Music Australia in 2023:

Flowers, Miley Cyrus Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift Last Night, Morgan Wallen I Ain’t Worried, OneRepublic Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras As It Was, Harry Styles I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Fast Car, Luke Combs 10:35, Tiësto & Tate McRae STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Elton John & Dua Lipa Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran Made You Look, Meghan Trainor Heat Waves, Glass Animals Kill Bill, SZA Riptide, Vance Joy Sunroof, Nicky Youre & Dazy Blinding Lights, The Weeknd Escapism., RAYE & 070 Shake

In terms of trends, Apple shared that genres like Música Mexicana and Afrobeats really took a hold of listeners in 2023. Additionally, some songs clearly remained on repeat in peoples’ Music library after a Shazam, with titles like ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, ‘Anti-Hero’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith and Kim Petras appearing on all three top lists.

Lead Image Credit: Canva/Shazam