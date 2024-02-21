Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week

Amazon is an online shopper’s dream. But, if you want the best prices on your favourite items, you’ll need to spend time scouring through the countless sales.
Not only are there hundreds, nay, thousands of sales running at any given time, the discounts are constantly being updated. So, if you’re sick of being swamped by Amazon deals, never fear. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you by finding some of the best sales available on Amazon Australia.
We’ll be updating this list every week to help keep you updated.
The best deals on Amazon Australia this week
Instax Fujifilm Mini12 Instant Camera
Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on Instax products, including cameras, printers and film.
leikefitness Folding Stationary Bike
This foldable exercise bike is perfect for using in small spaces thanks to its portability.
If you want to stream your favourite movies and TV shows in 4K, the Fire TV Stick is your new best friend.
RENPHO Bluetooth Digital Scale
This digital scale can be connected with an app to show more details about body composition, including bone and muscle mass, as well as BMI.
De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next
If instant coffee just isn’t doing it for you anymore, this Nespresso machine by De’Longhi will be your next best friend.
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
Sometimes, spending upwards of $300 on a pair of earbuds just isn’t feasible. Jabra is currently running a sale where you can save on its Bluetooth earbuds.
Scanpan Impact 5-Piece Cookware Set
Window-shopping for cookware is my current hobby because getting a good set is very expensive. Luckily, Scanpan is running a sale on a few of its cookware sets.
Aerostralia Ergonomic Foot Rest
This foot rest is adjustable, so you won’t need to worry about it being too tall or short no matter where you sit.
Trends Alley Luxury Bath Towels Set (Pack of 6)
Buying a new set of towels is a form of self-care. Especially if yours are over two years old.
Image credit: Amazon Australia/Trends Alley/Scanpan
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.