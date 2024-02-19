The Internet is filled with an overwhelming amount of stuff, especially when you’re shopping for something specific. That’s where we come in. We spend hours every day scouring the Internet for the best sales and deals across tech, fashion, homewares, beauty and more to bring you deals worth spending your hard-earned money on.
Here are the best sales in Australia this week.
The best sales we’ve spotted this week on the Internet:
Minima Esenciales Gia Stripe Tiered Maxi Dress
$195 (usually $260)
While THE ICONIC has a nice little 25 per cent off a range of men’s and women’s summer wardrobe staples right now.
Womanizer X Lovehoney InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator
$159.95 (usually $199.96)
Lovehoney has a sweet sale where you can score up to 50% off a range of sex toys, vibrators, and more.
By Charlotte 14k Solid Gold Love Letter
$34.50 (usually $69)
Australian jewellery brand By Charlotte has a cheeky sale on some of its best-sellers, including this just letter earring pendant.
Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete
$1,099 (usually $1,649)
Dyson’s has a cheeky sale on some of its best-selling vacuums, including $550 off the new V15.
$89 (usually $109)
Myer is having a huge stocktake sale where you can score up to 50 per cent off clothes, beauty, homewares, and more.
Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrush
$149 (usually $399)
Shavershop also has a huge summer sale with up to 80 per cent off a bunch of fun gadgets and gear.
Rusty Lucifer Loose Jean Shorts
$50 (usually $99.99)
Need some fresh sneakers for summer? SurfStitch currently has up to 50 per cent off a bunch of gear for its summer clearance sale.
Cotton On Premium Loose Fit Music T-Shirt
$20 (usually $39.99)
Cotton On’s summer sale has up to 50 per cent off a range of styles for men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.
Nintendo Super Mario Bros Wonder
$69 (usually $79.95)
Score a cheeky discount on a range of Nintendo Switch consoles, games, accessories and more via Amazon Australia right now.
