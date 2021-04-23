Jetstar Is Slinging Cheap Flights to New Zealand, So Get Your Skis Out

In case you missed it, the Trans-Tasman travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand is officially a go and it’s time to plan your next ski trip. To celebrate this, Jetstar has launched a limited time sale.

The sale encompasses flights both across the Tasman to New Zealand and domestically throughout Australia, giving both Aussies and Kiwis the chance at cheaper fares.

This is our only shot at an international holiday right now so make sure to check it out.

What flights are on sale

Jetstar’s sale is available from 9:00 am AEST on Friday, April 23 and runs through to 11:59 pm AEST on Monday, 26 April. You can book the cheap flights over on Jetstar’s website.

Travel dates vary depending on route but include one-way fares from early May – late June, mid-July to mid-September and early October to late January 2022. This is of course dependant on the Trans-Tasman bubble staying open for the foreseeable future.

Some of the international highlights include Sydney to Auckland from $195, Melbourne to Auckland from $195 and Gold Coast to Wellington from $175. Domestically there’s also Brisbane to Sydney from $59, Sydney to Perth from $159 and Melbourne to Sydney for $49.

Here’s a list of some of the best fares on offer:

Sydney to Auckland from $195

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Auckland from $195

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Auckland from $175

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Christchurch from $195

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Queenstown from $225

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Christchurch from $185

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Wellington from $175

Sydney to Queenstown from $225

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Queenstown from $209

Adelaide to Brisbane from $76

Adelaide to Darwin from $115

Adelaide to Hobart from $79

Adelaide to Sunshine Coast from $89

Adelaide to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $49

Adelaide to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $79

Melbourne (Avalon) to Sydney from $35

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Uluru (Ayers Rock) from $89

Sydney to Uluru (Ayers Rock) from $99

Brisbane to Cairns from $69

Brisbane to Hobart from $99

Brisbane to Launceston from $89

Brisbane to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $69

Brisbane to Mackay from $55

Brisbane to Newcastle from $49

Brisbane to Sydney from $59

Brisbane to Townsville from $69

Ballina Byron to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $59

Ballina Byron to Sydney from $39

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Busselton (Margaret River) from $99

Cairns to Sydney from $89

Hobart to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $49

Hobart to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $99

Hobart to Sydney from $69

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Hamilton Island from $129

Sydney to Hamilton Island from $99

Sydney to Hervey Bay from $79

Launceston to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $45

Launceston to Sydney from $49

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Newcastle from $49

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Perth from $169

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Sydney from $49

Sydney to Perth from $159

You can find all these fares and more on Jetstar’s website.

To emphasise the ‘limited time only’ nature of the sale, Jetstar also commissioned three local artists to create artworks advertising the sale across iconic highlights of Australia and New Zealand. For example, Edward ‘the Banks of Barwon Heads’ created a 90×40 metre sand artwork advertising the Jetstar sale.

So, in case you missed it, Jetstar’s cheap flights are for a limited time only and you’ll want to be quick to score a trip!