Here’s How To Watch The 2020 Virtual Emmy Awards In Australia

We might be in the thick of a global pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the latest and greatest of Hollywood’s small screen from descending upon the virtual red carpet for the 2020 Emmy Awards. There might not be any red carpet fanfare, screaming fans, or huge crowds at this year’s Emmys but that doesn’t mean we can’t tune in alongside all the nominees and enjoy the festivities. So, how do you watch the 2020 Emmys if you’re based in Australia?

I’m fully-laminated and ready to host the #Emmys LIVE tonight at 8e|5p on #ABC! pic.twitter.com/GF94z2V3dt — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2020

If you’re one of the lucky Aussies who has Foxtel, you can watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox Arena at 10am on Monday, September 21st.

As for the red carpet, the virtual fashion fest is kicking off from 8a.m. AEST on Monday, September 21 on E! Live from the Red Carpet.

If you don’t have Foxtel, never fear. Twitter is going off with live updates, and ABC News is streaming interviews, and fashion highlights from the virtual red carpet.

Now we’ve covered how to watch the 2020 Emmys if you’re in Australia, peep some of these nominee highlights. HBO’s Watchman is leading the way with 26 Emmy nominations, as well as Schitt’s Creek with a whopping 15 noms.

Other buzzworthy titles at this year’s Emmys include Succession, Ozark, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Mandalorian.

So far, we’ve seen wins from the likes of The Last Dance, The Crown, Insecure, Cheer, Hollywood, Euphoria, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Saturday Night Live, Carpool Karaoke, Queer Eye, Don’t F*ck With Cats: Hunting and Internet Killer and Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth.

The 2020 Emmys will also see presenters and talent including Modern Family’s Ty Burrell, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Jason Batemen, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, America Ferrera, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, RuPaul, Issa Rae, Jason Sudeikis, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

Strap yourselves in, this year’s 2020 Emmys is going to be one hell of a virtual ride.