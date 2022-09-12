Where to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards in Australia

Hollywood’s awards season is in full swing and stars will once again be attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in person this year. The television academy’s night of nights is scheduled for September 13 and, as always, the Emmys will be available to watch live for those of us at home.

Here’s how Australians can tune in.

When and where are the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The 2022 Emmys are taking place on September 12 in the U.S. which converts to Tuesday, September 13 at 10:00 am AEST (9:30 am ACST, 8:00 am AWST) in local times.

The event is being held at the Microsoft Theatre in the L.A. Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards, so expect a ceremony full of laughs. Some of the presenters this year include Selena Gomez, Angela Bassett, Ariana DeBose, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Amy Poehler, Jean Smart and Kerry Washington.

Who’s nominated?

The old pickle with awards shows is that most of us regular folk haven’t even seen half of the nominees. But times have changed with access to streaming services, which means your favourite show might’ve made the cut this year.

If you want to see a full list of this year’s Emmy nominees and where to watch them, you can find that here, otherwise here are some of the main contenders.

Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria

If you’re wondering who’s tipped to take out the gold this year, you can check out some expert opinions here.

How can you watch the 2022 Emmys in Australia?

Similar to previous years, the 2022 Emmys will also be available on-demand on the Aussie streaming service Binge.

If you’d like to watch live, however, you will be able to do so on Fox Arena from 10:00 am on September 13. There is also an encore screening in the evening at about 8:30 pm.

Binge also offers a handful of channels for live streaming, of which Fox Arena is included, so you can follow along live over there too. Foxtel Now and Foxtel Go are also options for live streaming the Emmys, for subscribers.

If you’re interested in the red carpet, this will be broadcast on E! on Foxtel.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.