Save On Kitchen Space (And Cash) With These Mini Kmart Appliances

Kmart is home to so many massively popular products, and so many of those products happen to also be mini. The retailer’s range of mini appliances has been a hit with shoppers, so we thought we’d run down some of the top small items you can grab from Kmart that also come at a small price.

The best Kmart minis products

Mini Blender

If you’ve always wanted a blender but didn’t want to fork out heaps for a Nutribullet, you can get a pocket-sized one from Kmart that only costs $15. Sure, it probably won’t blend to the same level as an expensive one, but a mini blender like this is perfect for travelling with, thanks to its USB charging capabilities.

Check it out here.

Mini Waffle Maker

Waffles are truly one of the most underrated breakfast items. They can be made savoury or sweet, and Kmart’s Mini Waffle Maker is the ideal way to whip up a waffle quickly. It makes waffles of just over 12cm in diameter which are perfect for a quick snack or a side at breakfast.

Check it out here.

Mini Jaffle Maker

Jaffles, the superior form of a toastie, are an excellent snack, but they’re really only possible with a specific appliance. Instead of forking out heaps for an expensive one, Kmart offers a mini jaffle maker that is capable of churning out 4 snack-sized jaffles from two pieces of bread for just $15.

Take a look here.

Mini Rice Cooker

Of all the Kmart Mini appliances, this has to be one of the best. Rice cookers are typically bulky and serve enough rice to feed an army. With a mini 1.5L version like this one, you can easily hide it away in your kitchen cupboards and cook enough rice for smaller meals.

Pick it up here.

Mini Snack Maker

Lastly, we have the mini all-rounder snack maker. Essentially just a small sandwich press, the mini snack maker is capable of cooking up toasties and other fried goods, plus it comes with mini moulds and a large round mould that help you whip up perfect omelettes, eggs, muffins and more.

Pick it up for just $15.

This is far from all that’s included in Kmart’s mini appliance range, so be sure to check your local store or the online listings for other nifty kitchen products.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia