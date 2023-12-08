The Best Movies of 2023, According to Us

We’ve come to the end of a big year of movies. Despite the guild strikes taking out most of Hollywood for a good chunk of the year, movies continued to slay at the box office. We had the double-header of Barbie and Oppenheimer, three new Marvel movies and a bunch of awards favourites. But what are the best movies of 2023?

Here are the top picks from the wider Lifehacker team and where you can watch them if you want to give them a view yourself.

Lifehacker Australia’s best movies of 2023

Oppenheimer

“Oppenheimer is haunting. It’s probably one of the best biopics ever made, and it tells the story of the film’s namesake extremely well. It leaves you with a sense of dread at the very end that you can’t escape, and Christopher Nolan’s intense direction is present throughout.” – Zac Kelly, Gizmodo Australia

You can watch Oppenheimer on VOD services.

Godzilla Minus One

Alex Kidman of Gizmodo picked the new Godzilla Minus One as his top movie of the year. In his review, Alex wrote:

Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One shows just how well Japanese directors understand what makes Godzilla enthralling in the first place. …Godzilla Minus One isn’t just a good Godzilla movie. It’s good cinema, period. Go see it if you can.

You can catch Godzilla Minus One in cinemas now.

Nimona

“Nimona is a charming story with colourful art that will make anyone feel accepted. If you’ve ever felt like you’re ‘different’, or you want to widen your worldview, Nimona will give you all the warm fuzzies.” – Courtney Borrett, Pedestrian Group

Stream Nimona on Netflix.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

“Another movie that I reckon will get overlooked as being surprisingly good was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It respected the source material (and long-term geeky fans like me) while still delivering a charming action romp.” – Alex Kidman, Gizmodo Australia

Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves on Paramount+.

Barbie

“Who could’ve predicted that the Barbie movie would be this good? But it is definitely one of the best movies of the year. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie did an incredible job of creating a movie that was not only wacky and funny, but also had heartfelt messages that spoke to the experience of being a woman in our current society. Barbie Oscar campaign when?” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Watch Barbie on VOD platforms.

Past Lives

“Past Lives really stood out for me this year. It’s a moving, romantic story about life and the roads we take versus the ones we chose not to pursue. It was beautifully written and I just love Greta Lee.” – Steph Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia

Watch Past Lives on VOD services.

The Marvels

“It’s a shame that The Marvels was overshadowed by box office projections and supposed superhero fatigue because it really was a very good time at the movies. I absolutely loved the dynamic between Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau and that it was a Marvel movie that managed to bring epic action without taking itself too seriously,” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia

Read our review here.

Watch The Marvels in cinemas now.

Meg 2: The Trench

“Meg 2: The Trench was objectively one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever seen, and also the most fun I’ve had in a movie theatre in years. Nothing Jason Statham did in that film made sense, and I find that beautiful.” – Alinah Mathew, Lifehacker/Gizmodo/Kotaku Australia

Watch Meg 2 on VOD services.

You Hurt My Feelings

“I also really enjoyed You Hurt My Feelings and how it looks at the white lies we tell our loved ones. Tobias Menzies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are great together, and the whole film is just a really easy and funny watch.” – Steph Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia

Watch You Hurt My Feelings on VOD services.

Bottoms

“Bottoms is outrageously funny, violent and an all-round good time. It stars the dynamic duo that is Ayo Edeberi and Rachel Sennott as two queer teenagers who start a fight club to get close to their crushes. It is a comedy that simultaneously pays homage to the campy teen movies of the 2000s while freshening it up for a new generation, and it has definitely earned its place as one of the best.” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Watch Bottoms in cinemas now.

What do you think was the best movie of 2023? Shout it out in the comments.

If you’re wondering what some of the top movies are coming out in 2024, we’ve got a rolling list for you here.

