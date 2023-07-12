Come on Barbie, Let’s Go to Grill’d

If you’re looking for the perfect meal in between your Barbie x Oppenheimer double feature, Grill’d may have come up with the solution. The Aussie burger restaurant is celebrating the release of Margot Robbie’s upcoming movie by introducing two “Barbie-fied” items to the menu.

New Barbie burgers at Grill’d

For a limited time, Aussies are able to get their hands on two new Barbie-style menu items (and we mean Barbie style, not Barbeque style).

The main event is the Barbie Dreamburger. This is the iconic pink burger you see in the photos, which is compromised of a juicy grass-fed beef patty topped with pink mayo, tasty cheese, charred pineapple, avocado, tomato, lettuce, Spanish onion and tomato sauce. The highlight is, of course, the pink panini bun that provides the iconic Barbie aesthetic.

Those located in Sydney can join in on even more Barbie fun by visiting the Grill’d Galeries store, which has been transformed into the Dreamburgers Diner. The diner allows guests to experience fund-loving Barbie decor and Insta-worthy background.

The transformation will be in place from July 11 until August 14.

Also, only at the Grill’d Galeries store is the special new menu item, the Barbie Beach Roll. The roll brings back the taste of summer with poached Australian rock lobster, creamy avocado, crispy Nori, pink mayo, butter lettuce, cucumber and pink finger lime pearls, all wrapped in a soft pink roll.

To add to the Barbie vibe, you can also order a bubbly pink raspberry Sodaly to complete your meal.

While the Barbie Beach Roll is only available at one Grill’d restaurant (sigh), the Dreamburger is available for order across all Grill’d locations in Australia and via DoorDash for delivery.

After you’ve eaten your fill don’t forget to book your session for the Barbie movie, which releases in cinemas in Australia on July 20.