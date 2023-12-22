Level Up Your Life

Get Up to 30% Off THE ICONIC For Boxing Day and Finally Give Your Wardrobe a Refresh

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re not a fan of braving the shops on Boxing Day, THE ICONIC is running its end of year sales online, so you can enjoy big discounts without needing to leave the house.

The Boxing Day sales have started early, which means you can currently get up to 30 per cent off women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home and sport. So you can restock your wardrobe, your makeup bag, and the rest of your house, too. There are brands like Nike, AERE, Calvin Klein, Cotton On and more.

The sale will run until Tuesday, December 26 at midnight, so make sure you get in quick because apparently this is the last major sale event until May.

But without further ado, here are our top picks from THE ICONIC’s Boxing Day sales.

THE ICONIC Women’s Fashion Boxing Day Sale

AERE Linen Off-Shoulder Mini Dress, now $112 (usually $160)
Lorna Jane Lotus Flared Full Length Leggings, now $91 (usually $130)
The Fated Astra Midi Dress, now $104.97 (usually $149.95)
AERE Bow Detail Top, now $56 (usually $80)
KIVARI Laura Maxi Dress, now $174.30 (usually $249)
The Fated Isabel Denim Jean, now $69.97 (usually $99.95)
Cotton On Harley Denim Shorts, now $27.99 (usually $39.99)
BWLDR Raymond Jumpsuit, now $104.97 (usually $149.95)
Abrand 99 Low Maxi Skirt, now $97.97 (usually $139.95)
Shop THE ICONIC women’s sale here

THE ICONIC Men’s Fashion Boxing Day Sale

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Yacht Jacket, now $195.30 (usually $279)
Nike Essentials Washed Tech Fleece Joggers, now $91.00 (usually $130)
P.E Nation Downtown Hoodie, now $125.30 (usually $179)
Rhythm Classic Linen Blend SS Shirt, now $48.99 (usually $69.99)1
Lee Z-Roadie Shorts, now $83.97 (usually $119.95)
Nike Sportswear Club Crew Sweater, now $49 (usually $70)
Ellesse Bossini Shorts, now $41.97 (usually $59.95)
Tommy Hilfiger Flex Poplin Shirt, now $104.30 (usually $149)
Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365 SS Tee, now $56 (usually $80)
Shop THE ICONIC men’s sale here

THE ICONIC Sportswear Boxing Day Sale

REC GEN Hold 7/8 Legging, now $76.97 (usually $109.95)
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts, now $28 (usually $40)
Lorna Jane Sammy Sports Bra, now $46.19 (usually $65.99)
Lorna Jane Flashdance Pants, now $63 (usually $90)
Rockwear Evoke Tank, now $20.99 (usually $29.99)
The North Face Venture 2 Jacket, now $161 (usually $230)
Rockwear Seamless Rib Mid Thigh Bike Shorts, now $34.99 (usually $49.99)
REC GEN Hold Racer Tank, now $62.97 (usually $89.95)
Rockwear Woven 3/4 Joggers, now $55.99 (usually $79.99)
Shop THE ICONIC sportswear sale here

THE ICONIC Shoe Boxing Day Sale

Billini Alvina, now $69.97 (usually $99.95)
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Rave, now $84 (usually $120)
Dr Martens 1460 8-Eye Boots, now $223.99 (usually $319.99)
Loeffler Randall Penny, now $385 (usually $550)
Timberland 6″ Premium Waterproof Boots, now $244.99 (usually $349.99)
Dazie Gai Sandals, now $48.99 (usually $69.99)
ATP Atelier Cellole Nappa Heels, now $545.30 (usually $779)
Nike Victori One Slides, now $35 (usually $50)
SPURR Ami Wedges, now $55.99 (usually $79.99)
Shop THE ICONIC shoe sale here

THE ICONIC Beauty Boxing Day Sale

Mod Squad Flawless Duo Kit, now $49 (usually $70)
Dope Skin Retinol Eye Cream With Vitamin C, now $27.30 (usually $39)
CLOUD NINE The Airshot Pro Hair Dryer, now $279.30 (usually $399)
Gracious Minds Shades Of Red Brighten Eye Serum Kit, now $40.60 (usually $58)
Missoni Pour Femme EDP, now $105 (usually $150)
Garbo & Kelly Brow Couture 5-Piece Set, now $69.30 (usually $99)
Happy Skin Co Ice IPL Hair Removal Handset, now $279.30 (usually $399)
Dope Skin Glow Serum, now $27.97 (usually $39.95)
Dope Skin Antioxidant Acai & Hemp Clay Mask, now $24.47 (usually $34.95)
Shop THE ICONIC beauty sale here

THE ICONIC Homewares Boxing Day Sale

ECO. Modern Essentials Bliss Diffuser & Best-Selling Blends Collection, now $94.50 (usually $135)
Cotton On Body Active Drink Bottle 1L, now $24.49 (usually $34.99)
Linen House Silk Pillowcase, now $69.99 (usually $99.99)
Sand Society Extra Large Zebra Sand Free Beach Towel, now $83.97 (usually $119.95)
Linen House Vienna 300TC Cotton Percale Sheet Set, now from $90.99 (usually from $129.99)
Linen House Fresh As A Daisy Bath Mat, now $34.99 (usually $49.99)
Aura Home Milos Bath Towel Set, now $139.30 (usually $199)
Linen House Toro Cushion, now $41.99 (usually $59.99)
Twinkling Tabletops Wavy Taper Candle Set, now $41.30 (usually $59)
Shop THE ICONIC homewares sale here

Looking for more Boxing Day sales?

Image credit: THE ICONIC

