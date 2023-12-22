Get Up to 30% Off THE ICONIC For Boxing Day and Finally Give Your Wardrobe a Refresh

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re not a fan of braving the shops on Boxing Day, THE ICONIC is running its end of year sales online, so you can enjoy big discounts without needing to leave the house.

The Boxing Day sales have started early, which means you can currently get up to 30 per cent off women’s, men’s and kid’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home and sport. So you can restock your wardrobe, your makeup bag, and the rest of your house, too. There are brands like Nike, AERE, Calvin Klein, Cotton On and more.

The sale will run until Tuesday, December 26 at midnight, so make sure you get in quick because apparently this is the last major sale event until May.

But without further ado, here are our top picks from THE ICONIC’s Boxing Day sales.

THE ICONIC Women’s Fashion Boxing Day Sale

THE ICONIC Men’s Fashion Boxing Day Sale

THE ICONIC Sportswear Boxing Day Sale

THE ICONIC Shoe Boxing Day Sale

THE ICONIC Beauty Boxing Day Sale

THE ICONIC Homewares Boxing Day Sale

Looking for more Boxing Day sales?

Image credit: THE ICONIC