Here’s a Preview of David Jones’ 2023 Boxing Day Sales

As we enter the truly manic stage of Christmas shopping it’s time to get down to it and find out who has the best deals over Christmas and Boxing Day. Retailers are already putting out some of their deals for the big Boxing Day shopping event, including department store David Jones. Here’s a quick look at some savings the stores are slinging over this holiday period.

David Jones 2023 Boxing Day sales

David Jones Women’s Boxing Day Sales

Save 25% on a range of full-priced women’s swimwear (Tues 26 Dec – Thurs 28 Dec)

Save 25% on a range of full-priced women’s clothing from P.E. Nation, Minkpink, All Saints, Reiss, First Muse and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Thurs 28 Dec)

Save 30% on full-priced women’s clothing from Neuw Denim, Levi’s Tommy Hilfiger, Banana Republic, Rollas, Calvin Klein, Guess and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 30% on full-priced sleepwear from Papinelle, Homebodii, Gingerlily, YUU, Boody, Ginia, CCDK, Sleeper, Pluto, Jasmine and Will, and Nude Lucy. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 25% on full-priced styles from Adrift, Brave + True, Jump, Hammokc & Vine, Pingpong. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 30% on full-priced socks and hosiery. Exclusions apply. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 14 Jan)

David Jones Men’s Boxing Day Sales

Save 30% on full-priced men’s clothing from Gant, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s Lacoste, Neuw Denim, Armani Exchange, Scotch & Soda, Superdry, Banana Republic, Benetton, Sisley, Champion and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 25% on full-priced men’s clothing from BOSS Casual, G-Star, Nudie Jeans, Diesel, PS by Paul Smith, All Saints, Rag & Bone, Replay, Tom & Teddy, Vacay Swimwear and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 30% on full-priced men’s footwear and accessories from Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Julius Marlow, Hush Puppies, Aquila, Wild Rhino, Ted Baker, Calvin Klein, Ben Sherman, Geoffrey Beene, Alta Linea and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 30% on full-priced men’s suiting from Joe Black, Simon Carter, Brooks Brothers, Ted Baker, Uberstone, Flinders and City Club. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

Save 30% on a range of full-priced men’s underwear, socks and sleepwear. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

David Jones Boxing Day sales on Footwear and Accessories

Save 25% on full-priced footwear from Alias Mae, Tony Bianco, Guess, Siren, Senso, Michael Kors, Loeffler Randall, Alohas and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Mon 1 Jan)

Save 20% on a range of full-priced jewellery, watches and sunglasses. Exclusions apply. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 28 Jan)

Save 30% on full-priced footwear from Hush Puppies, Supersoft, Gino Ventori, Diana Ferrari, Lacoste, Converse, Superga and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 7 Jan)

David Jones Boxing Day Deals on Home

Take an extra 10% off selected home offers. (Tues 26 Dec – Mon 1 Jan)

Take up to 40% off the RRP of suitcases from Samsonite, Antler, American Tourister and Delsey. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 28 Jan)

Save 50% on a great range of full-priced cookware, glassware, cutlery and dinnerware. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 28 Jan)

Save up to 50% off a great range of full-priced bedlinen, towels, quilts, pillows, toppers and protectors. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 28 Jan)

David Jones Boxing Day Electronics sale

Save up to 20% on selected appliances from Smeg, Breville, Philips, Delonghi, Nespresso and more. (Tues 26 Dec – Sun 28 Jan)

Save 25% on Dyson Haircare (Until Wed Jan 3)

You can start shopping these deals in-store and online on David Jones’ website from Boxing Day (aka December 26, or earlier where applicable). If you’re after more Boxing Day sales we have a round-up of deals that have started early as well as a preview of JB Hi-Fi and Big W’s sales.

Lead Image Credit: iStock/David Jones