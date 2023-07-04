9 Pieces of Clothing You Need to Pack if You’re Going Camping This Winter

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who caught the camping bug over the summer, you’ve likely considered an outdoor adventure or two throughout the Aussie winter too. And look, it’s not entirely off the cards; it just takes a little more prep. You need to be prepared to pack things like warmer bedding, winter camping clothes and, of course, everything you need for a toasty fire set-up.

Today, we’re here to help you sort the winter camping clothes part. We’ve prepared a checklist of all the outerwear you’ll need to survive a cool winter’s night camping. We’re talking multiple base layers made from fabrics like flannel, fleece and merino wool, waterproof pants and jackets, cosy puffers, and thermals.

Plus, we’ve also rounded up a bunch of accessories like gloves, beanies and socks to keep everything from your top of your head to your toes warm. We’ve even chucked in a few pairs of hiking boots for you dedicated campers who plan on climbing mountains.

Scroll to shop our guide to winter camping clothes.

READ MORE The Best Camping Chairs for Every Occasion, From Loveseats to Recliners

The Best Winter Camping Clothes

The Best Thermals for Winter Camping

Let’s start with your base — thermals are super handy when you’re camping in cooler climates. Typically made out of fabrics like merino wool, they’re designed to trap your body heat, it then uses the extra heat to insulate your body against cold outdoor air, unlike your standard cotton clothing. We’d recommend thermal pants and long sleeve tops if you’re off camping in winter.

For men, we like the Bonds Men’s Thermal Crew Long Sleeve Top, $25 (usually $39.99), and Bonds Men’s Thermal Pants, $25 (usually $39.99). It’s a cheap and cheerful set made from 85 per cent recycled microfibre and is odour resistant. Nice!

You can shop Bonds’ full range here.

And for the ladies, we love this set from Lululemon. The Keep the Heat Thermal Long Sleeve Shirt, $129, and the Lululemon Keep the Heat Thermal High-Rise Tight 28″, $149, both are made from a wool blend that’s designed to be sweat-wicking on the inside and insulating on the outside, perfect for outdoor adventures.

You can shop Lululemon’s full range here.

The Best Warm Layers — Jumpers, Flannels and Undershirts

Once you’ve got your base layers, you’re going to want to invest in some mid-layers — think flannels, long sleeve undershirts, and jumpers. Our pick is a good flanny, this way, if it gets too hot, you can ditch it pretty easily by tieing it around your waist. Our go-to is this one from Hard Yakka x Thrills, it comes in both men’s (Hard Yakka x Thrills Men’s Timeless Flannel, $71.99 (usually $119.99)) and women’s styles (Hard Yakka x Thrills Women’s Flannel Long Sleeve, $71.99 (usually $119.99)) and is the perfect mid-layer.

You can shop the Hard Yakka x Thrills range here.

The Best Waterproof (or Water Repellent) Jackets for Winter Camping

Regardless of what the weatherman is predicting, you will want a waterproof jacket to take camping. They’re obviously an excellent choice if it’s going to be a wet one, but they’re also great if you’re planning on hiking near waterfalls or closer to the snowy mountains. Of course, Kathmandu is one of the best places to find outdoor jackets. Funnily enough, our top pick of jackets actually comes in both men’s and women’s versions and sizing — Kathmandu Epiq Women’s 600 Fill Hooded Down Jacket, $199.98 (usually $399.98) and the Kathmandu Epiq Men’s 600 Fill Hooded Down Jacket, $199.98 (usually $399.98) — so if you’re a camping couple, you can go full matchy, matchy.

You can shop for Kathmandu’s full range here.

The Best Waterproof Pants for Winter Camping

The same goes for waterproof or water-repellant pants. They’re super handy to have on hand while you’re camping in the great outdoors, as you just never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at you. We like this style from Mountain Warehouse, they come in both men’s (Mountain Warehouse Pakka Mens Waterproof Overtrousers, $26.99 (usually $35.99)) and women’s (and Mountain Warehouse Pakka Womens Waterproof Overtrousers, $31.99 (usually $40.99)) and are fully waterproof.

You can shop Mountain Warehouse’s full range here.

The Best Gloves for Winter Camping

For those chilly winter mornings and evenings, gloves are a must! If you’re not heading to the snow, just somewhere a little chilli, we’d recommend choosing something on the lighter side, like these wool and fleece gloves from Anaconda.

Left: Anaconda Cape Magic Glove, $4.99 (usually $9.99) Right: Anaconda 37 Degrees South Adults Fleece Gloves, $11.89 ($16.99)

You can shop Anaconda’s full range here.

The Best Thick, Warm Socks for Winter Camping

Believe us when we tell you that you’re going to want warm socks. When you’re camping, socks always seem to be the thing that gets wet and dirty the quickest, so we’d go as far as recommending that you pack multiple pairs. When choosing your socks, remember that they’re not all created equally, you’re going to want warm socks made from Merino wool to help keep the cold out and the heat in.

Left: Macpac Women’s Merino Hiking Sock, $26.21 (usually $34.95) Right: Macpac Men’s Merino Crew Sock, $22.46 (usually $29.95)

You can shop Macpac’s full range here.

The Best Boots for Winter Camping

We’ve chucked some hiking boots in here because no outfit is ever really complete without shoes. The style and fit of the hiking boots are going to change depending on your needs and budget, but to get you started, Merrel is an excellent brand to choose from. For the blokes, we like the (right) Merrel Men’s Moab Adventure 3, $239.99 (usually $289.99), as they’re durable, waterproof and comfortable enough to wear day to day and on your bigger outdoor adventures. For women, we’d recommend (left) Merrel Women’s Moab Speed MID GTX, $149 (usually $279.99), it was made for big hikes and all-terrain adventures, so you can trust you won’t break an ankle… probably.

You can shop Merrel Hiking Boots here.

The Best Beanies for Winter Camping

And last but certainly not least, a beanie! You’ll absolutely want one of these cosy boys for camping. What kind of style and fabric is really up to you and your head shape, so it’s worth doing a little research before you just buy any old nogging warmer. Our top two picks at the moment are this little Hard Yakka x Thrills Beanie, $23.99 (usually $39.99), and this little pom-pom one from North Face, Cable Minna Pom Beanie, $70. Cute, huh?!

You can shop for more beanies here.

If you’re looking for guides to the best camping spots in Australia, swags, camping tables, camping stoves, and more camping gear, we’ve got those too.

Happy camping!