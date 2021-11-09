ALDI’s Garden Special Buys Sale Is Here Just In Time For Summer

Two great ALDI sales in one week? Say it ain’t so. Combined with ALDI’s epic electric appliance sale this weekend is its summer garden Special Buys. If you’ve been waiting to revamp your garden after the cold winter months, now is your time.

When is ALDI’s summer garden sale?

The summer garden sale will be taking place at ALDI stores across the country on Saturday, November 13.

As always, it’s first in best dressed with ALDI’s Special Buys so have your list handy and be ready to fight to the death for your pot plants.

Also, don’t forget to check the product delays page in case any of your coveted items are out of stock.

What’s on offer?

This weekend’s Special Buys include everything from a full-on lawnmower to a worm farm and composter, as well as everyday accessories like gloves, pruners and pots. There’s even garden furniture on offer to fully complete your backyard setup.

Let’s go over everything on offer:

173cc Petrol Mower – $299

Worm Farm – $59.99

Composter 65L – $59.99

Drop-over Greenhouse – $24.99

Vegetable Garden Bed Grey/Charcoal – $19.99

Garden Hose 20m – $22.99

Garden Trigger Nozzle 10 Pattern – $8.99

Plastic Hose Accessories – $6.99

Ratchet Anvil Lopper -$39.99

Professional Garden Pruners – $9.99

Premium Line Trimmer Cord – $9.99

Premium Garden Gloves – $8.99

ActivGrow Garden Soil 25L – $4.99

KETER Eden Bench Grey/Black – $169

Large Decorative Garden Pot Square – $29.99

Large Decorative Garden Pot Round – $29.99

Small Decorative Garden Pot Square – $24.99

Small Decorative Garden Pot Round – $24.99

Expanding Artificial Trellis with Solar LED Fairy Lights – $49.99

Artificial LED Garden Balcony Topiary Ball – $19.99

Glass Terrarium 15cm – $16.99

After you’ve stocked up on all your garden needs here are some tips that will help you turn your backyard into a paradise.

You could also consider growing a shade garden for those hot summer days or if your lawn is more of a concern we have some tips on how to grow even greener grass.

Good luck, green thumbs!