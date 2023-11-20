JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Sale Has Deals on Apple, PlayStation, Dyson & More

Black Friday time has come around again, and JB Hi-Fi is getting a piece of the action with a week of sales. The retailer is slashing prices on a number of items, including vacuum cleaners, TVs, smartwatches, headphones and kitchen appliances.

JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Price Blitz has kicked off, and the deals will run both in-store and online all the way through to Cyber Monday on November 27. Many stores are also running extended trading hours, and you can order online from JB for both delivery and click-and-collect options.

You can see all of the deals on JB Hi-Fi’s website and in the catalogue now. Check out some of the best bargains below:

The best Black Friday deals at JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Kitchen appliance deals

Breville Barista Express Manual Coffee Machine – $597 ($102 off)

DeLonghi Magnific Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – $499 ($200 off)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Bundle – $179 ($120 off)

Philips Connected Air Fryer XXL 5000 Series – $297 ($152 off)

Tefal Easy Fry Deluze 5.6L Air Fryer – $179 ($220 off)

Nutribullet 900W Mega Pack = $98 ($21 off)

Sodastream Sparkling Water Machine – $144 ($105 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home appliance deals

Dyson V8 – $399

Dyso V11 – $787 ($412 off)

Dyson v15s Detect Submarine – $997 ($552 off)

eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum – $477 ($722 off)

eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid – $299 ($300 off)

TruSens z-3000 Air Purifier – $247 ($302 off)

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde Purifying Fan Heater – $847 ($302 off)

Westinghouse 9KG EasyCare Top Load Washer – $797 ($202 off)

Samsung 8.5kg Front Load Washer – $646 ($203 off)

Hisense 7.5KG Front Load Washer – $499 ($150 off)

LG 508L Slim French Door Fridge with InstaView – $2994 ($605 off)

ChiQ 503L French Door Fridge – $999 ($300 off)

Hisense 417L Bottom Mount Fridge – $788 ($411 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TV and home entertainment deals

TCL 98-inch 4K QLED Google TV – $3988 ($1900 off)

Samsung 85-inch 4K Crystal Smart LED TV – $1984 ($711 off)

Samsung 65-inch 4K Snart QD OLED TV – $1885 ($410 off)

LG 65-inch 4K Smart Gallery OLED TV – $3495 ($1800 off)

LG 86-inch 4K Smart LED TV – $1925 ($770 off)

LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV – $2188 ($1107 off)

Hisense 85-inch 4K Mini LED QLED Smart TV – $2465 ($1030 off)

FFalcon 65-inch 4K Smart TV – $688

Samsung The Freestyle Projector – $995 ($300 off)

Sonos Arc Soundbar – $1199 ($300 off)

Sonos Compact Smart Soundbar Gen 2 – $629 ($170 off)

LG S95QR 9.1.5 Channel 810W Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi Soundbar – $999 ($1000 off)

Samsung 9.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar – $849 ($750 off)

BOSE Smart Soundbar 600 – $599 ($200 off)

30% off Movies & TV Shows on Blu-Ray, 4K and DVD

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Health and adventure deals

Garmin epix (Gen 2) Sports Watch (Sapphire – Black Titanium) – $847 ($852 off)

Google Pixel Watch Matte Black Stainless Steel with Obsidian Active Band – $224 ($225 off)

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm – $349 ($50)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker – $179 ($50 off)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch – $248 ($130 off)

Deep Roll Vibrating Massage Roller – $68 ($71 off)

GoPro Hero 12 Black 5.3K HyperSmooth 6.0 Action Cam – $547 ($102 off)

Theragun Elite Handheld Massager – $375 ($274 off)

30% off Zero-X Drones

15% off Polaroid, Sony, Fujifilm, Nikon, Canon Cameras

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Headphone and audio deals

Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $149 ($150 off)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (Black) – $124 ($125 off)

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $149 ($110 off)

Sennheiser HD 450BT Over-Ear Wireless ANC Headphones – $168 ($151 off)

BOSE QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones – $599

BOSE QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds II – $299 ($130 off)

Razer Kraken X for Console Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $34.50 (50% off)

Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker – $549 ($150 off)

Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker – $199 ($100 off)

UE Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $149 ($80 off)

UE Megaboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker – $249 ($80 off)

UE Wonderboom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $99 ($50 off)

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) – $179

Google Pixel Buds Pro – $179 ($120 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Smart home and gadget deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – $59 ($60 off)

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $39 ($20 off)

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB – $849 ($150 off)

Apple iPad (10th Gen) – $649 ($100 off)

Apple iPad Wi-Fi (9th Gen) – $449 ($100 off)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker 1 Pack – $18 ($21.95 off)

Cygnett Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand – $88 ($91.95 off)

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display – $89 ($60 off)

Amazon Echo Pop Compact Smart Speaker – $29 ($50 off)

Echo Show 10 Display – $259 ($170 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 12 64GB – $898 ($101 off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB – $747 ($402 off)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB – $1597 ($352 off)

Samsung S21 FE 5G 128GB – $698 ($251 off)

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB – $1298 ($401 off)

Google Pixel 8 128GB – $998 ($201 off)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G 128Gb – $449 ($450 off)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Computer deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3-inches FHD Chromebook (256GB) – $539 ($540 off)

ASUS 15-inch Vivobook Notebook – $1049 ($350 off)

HP 15-inch Notebook – $689 ($310 off)

Lenovo 15-inch Ideapad Slim 3i Notebook – $669 ($330 off)

MSi 15-inch GF63 Gaming Notebook – $977 ($522 off)

Samsung 27-inch Curved Monitor – $158 ($111 off)

LG 24-inch Full HD Monitor – $149 ($50 off)

Minimum 20% off HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Dell Computers

10% off Apple Mac Computers

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Gaming deals

PlayStation 5 Console and Spider-Man 2 bundle -$679 ($120 off)

Xbox Series X 1TB Console – $645 ($154 off)

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller – $79 ($40 off)

Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition – $89 ($30 off)

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One – $399 ($100 off)

Steelseries Aerox 3 Wired Gaming Mouse – $99 ($50 off)

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard – $99 ($100 off)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5/Xbox/NS) – $59 ($30 off)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $57 ($52 off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)

Sonic Superstars (PS5/PS4/Xbox/NS) – $54 ($25 off)

FC24 (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $49

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $49

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5/Xbox) – $49

We’ll keep this updated as more deals show up, but keep an eye on JB’s website and get your order in early before stock runs out.

This article has been updated to reflect JB Hi-Fi’s 2023 Black Friday deals.

Lead Image Credit: JB Hi-Fi/Canva