The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Massive Entertainment Sale

We’re partial to a good JB Hi-Fi sale here at Lifehacker Australia, particularly in this economy. JB Hi-Fi’s current sale is all about entertainment, so if the cost of living crisis is cutting your adventures outside to a minimum, you’ll be able to set yourself up for a truly epic weekend at home on a budget.

The sale runs until April 19 and you can check out the full catalogue of deals available here or peruse some of our top picks below.

JB Hi-Fi’s Entertainment Sale top picks

JB Hi-Fi TV deals

Sony 42-inch 4L Google OLED TV – $1995 ($700 off)

TCL 55-inch FK Mini LED QLED Google TV – $1095 ($300 off)

TCL 75-inch P735 4K UHD AI LED LCD Google TV – $995 ($100 off)

TCL 55-inch C735 4K UHD QLED Google TV – $895 ($100 off)

LG NanoCell 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV – $1295 ($600 off)

Hisense 98-inch U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Full Array Smart TV – $4995 ($601 off)

JB Hi-Fi gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – $499 ($40 off)

Nintendo Switch Console Neon – $429 ($20 off)

PlayStation 4 Console 500GB – $399 ($30 off)

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunters Bundle – $479 ($20 off)

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – $139 ($20 off)

Xbox Wireless Headset – $134 ($15 off)

INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset – $199 ($100 off)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – $229 ($70 off)

Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse – $249 ($50 off)

Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra Wireless Esports Mouse – $165.60 ($41.40 off)

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Black – $189 ($50 off)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair – $399.20 ($99.80 off)

PlayStation 5 Dualsense Wireless Controller – $99 ($10 off)

The Last of Us Part I (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)

God of War Ragnarok (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – $99 ($10 off)

Dead Space (PS5) – $69 ($20 off)

Wild Hearts (PS5) – $69 ($20 off)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5) – $49 ($50 off)

The Callisto Protocol (PS4/XBO) – $49

Resident Evil 4 (PS4/PS5/XSX) – $89

Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/XBO) – $89

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $74 ($5 off)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – $64

Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – $64

Pokèmon Scarlet & Violet (Switch) – $64

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – $64

Selected Games 2 for $30

JB Hi-Fi movies and music deals

Sony Stereo Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity – $329 ($70 off)

Select CDs – $9.99 or Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Select TV Series 2 for $40

Every Movie Buy 2 Get 1 Free

JB Hi-Fi pop culture deals

20% off T-shirts

Posters 2 for $20

Select Pop! Vinyl figures Buy 2 Get 1 Free

