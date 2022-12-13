Level Up Your Life

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal Needs Your Help to Give Back This Christmas

Ky Stewart

December 13, 2022
Image: iStock

It’s easy to get wrapped up in buying Christmas presents for our friends and family but we often forget about those who may not be as fortunate to do the same. The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal, now 35 years strong, is partnering with The Salvation Army to support those doing it tough this Christmas.

For those who don’t know, The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal is Australia’s largest and longest-running gift collection drive. It aims to create a brighter Christmas for Aussies doing it tough whether that’s because of financial hardships or experiencing a crisis, especially those impacted by the recent flooding.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Small Gift, Big Heart,’ and it calls on the wider community to support people who need it more this Christmas.

So, what do you need to do?

Kmart is asking that you drop a new gift under the Wishing Tree at any Kmart store across the country (and New Zealand) or make a monetary contribution in-store or online.

The Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal launched on November 7, 2022, and will conclude on December 24, 2022. That means we only have a few more days left to contribute and make someone else’s Christmas as special as we make our own.

The gifts you donate to the Wishing Tree Appeal don’t have to be from Kmart either, they just need to be new. This shows the dedication both Kmart and The Salvation Army have to helping those who need support.

Kris Halliday, corps officer at The Salvation Army said the Kmart Wishing Tree Appeal has allowed millions of gifts and toys to make it to families in need. “Our hope at Christmas is for no one to have to do it alone,” Halliday said.

Kmart and The Salvation Army are asking for practical gifts to be donated such as books, school supplies, headphones, everyday essentials for all ages like socks, bed linen and bath towels, and gift cards.

You can also donate directly online here.

Head to the Kmart website for more information about the Wishing Tree Appeal and where you can donate.

Contact your local branch if you wish to volunteer at The Salvation Army.

