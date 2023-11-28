I Can’t Stop Thinking About These Cloud Cookies Jennifer Garner Made

As you surely know by now, we love a Jennifer Garner cooking moment. Our imaginary best friend hosts an imaginary (not really) cooking show titled #PretendCookingShow on her Instagram account, and in it, shares some of her all-time favourite recipes. Most recently, Garner shared a video of her attempt to recreate a recipe for the Cloud Cookie by Sarabeth’s Restaurants NYC. The dish didn’t go exactly as planned (the first time, at least), but the recipe remains a good one to test out the next time you’re entertaining.

If you’re keen to try a new cookie recipe out, you can find all the details for these soft babies below.

Pretend Cooking Show: Jennifer Garner makes Sarabeth’s cloud cookie recipe

What you’ll need for your cookie recipe:

1 ⅓ cup superfine sugar

1 ⅓ cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temp, cut into ½ in cubes

2 large eggs, at room temp, beaten

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

¾ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp fine sea salt

2 cups toasted sliced almonds

2 cups chocolate chips

Directions for your cookie recipe::

Position racks in centre and top third of oven and preheat to 350° (177C). Line three half-sheet pans with parchment paper. Rub sugar and brown sugar together through a coarse wire-mesh sieve into a medium bowl; set aside. (You can use your @kitchenaidusa Sifter + Scale attachment here on white sugar!) Beat butter in the bowl of your KitchenAid 7 Qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on high speed until smooth, ~1 min. Gradually add sugar mixture, then vanilla. Beat, occasionally scraping the bottom/sides of the bowl, until mixture is pale yellow and light-textured, ~5 mins. Gradually beat in eggs. Sift flour, baking soda & salt together into a medium bowl. With mixer on low, add dry ingredients mixing just until each addition is incorporated. Add almonds and chocolate chips and mix until just combined. Using a 2-inch (5cm) diameter ice cream scoop, portion the batter onto the prepared pans and slightly flatten each ball of dough. Bake two of the pans of cookies, switching position of the pans from top to bottom and front to back about halfway through baking, until cookies are evenly golden brown, ~15-18 mins. During the last 3 mins, rap each pan on the rack. The cookies will deflate and their signature cracks will appear on the tops. Repeat with third pan. Cool on pans. Yum!

If you watch the video in full, you’ll see that the first attempt of these cookies doesn’t work out for Garner. Simply put, by failing to use superfine sugar, the cookies ended up as flat pancakes, rather than little clouds. The second time around, she explained, the only thing she changed was the sugar – and she got a perfect result. Worth keeping in mind.

Watch the cookie video below:

If you want more recipes from our pal Jennifer Garner, we’ve got everything from pizza dough to meatballs or biscones for you to check out after you try this cookie recipe out.

Lead Image Credit: Jennifer Garner Instagram