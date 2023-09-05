Contributor: Bree Grant

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to your skincare and makeup regime, you shouldn’t be afraid to spend good money on quality products. We’re firm believers that when it comes to makeup and skincare, you get what you pay for. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t love a makeup dupe as much as the next beauty-lover, especially when our TikTok FYP is stacked with them.

Sure, some makeup dupes may be hit and miss, but there are a few internet favourites (thank you, TikTok) that are equally as good, if not better than their luxury counterparts (ahem, MCo Beauty) and are up to less than half the price tag.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best skincare and makeup dupes, we just couldn’t scroll past on TikTok.

READ MORE From Lightweight to Full Coverage, These Are the Concealers TikTok Swears By

The Best Makeup and Skincare Dupes According to TikTok

TikTok collectively lost their minds when Aussie brand MCo Beauty dropped its Super Glow Bronzing Drops. The formulas are slightly different — MCo is slightly thicker. However, they work just the same and MCo is almost half the price.

If there’s one lipstick colour everyone should own, it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-hue Pillow Talk. And if you can’t own it, you can certainly try Flower Beauty’s near-perfect dupe. It promises to be long-lasting, non-drying and deliciously creamy. Thanks to its nourishing oils, it’s also formulated to nourish your lips while you wear them.

Tarte Cosmetics Tape Shape Concealer has long been every beauty lover’s favourite crease-proof concealer. However, it does come at a pretty hefty price tag. Cue: e.l.f cosmetics 16hr Camo Concealer. According to TikTok, the e.l.f Camo Concealer is an almost exact dupe for the Tarte Shape concealer since it offers that same crease-free matte finish and long-term coverage as the Tarte concealer (and will only set you back $10). It’s also got the doe-foot applicator, so you can still maintain that precision.

If you like: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $65

You can’t scroll on the beauty side of TikTok without coming across someone recommending MCo Beauty’s Flawless Glow as a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s famous Flawless Filter. And since it’s so hard to get your hands on Flawless Filter sometimes, people have been reaching for the cheaper option.

If doing your makeup in the AM means applying Rare Beauty’s blush to your cheeks, boy does TikTok have a dupe for you, Revolution Beauty’s Blush Bomb Cream Blush. The only downside is that it only comes in six shades.

If you like: Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation $105

While Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation is famous for its silky, weightless texture and buildable coverage, L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation is equally as lush and less than a quarter of the price. It’s also formulated with Antioxidants and Vitamins C and E to keep your skin glowing and hydrated all day long.

If you like: Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder, $56

For all the pressed powder girlies, TikTok thinks it’s found a dupe for Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake Loose Powder in the form of Maybelline’s Fit Me Matte & Poreless Pressed Powder.

If true, this one is a massive call, but TikTok users swear by it. Apparently, Nivea’s Moisturising Creme is a near-perfect dupe for La Mer, and excuse us while we test this theory. While Nivea doesn’t contain the algae and acids that La Mer touts as its powerhouse properties, the ingredient lists between the two are very similar. Nivea is a perfect option for folks who don’t need all the buzzy ingredients, just an intense dose of hydration.

As far as makeup dupes go, we can confirm that MCo Beauty’s XTENDLASH Mascara is the near-perfect dupe for Kevyn Aucoin’s The Volume Mascara. Its tubing formula ensures flake-proof, clump-free, and smudge-resistant lashes every day. It’s also easily removed at the end of the day with warm water.

If you’ve ever searched for the best Vitamin C serum, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is at the top of almost every beauty editor’s list. Known for its anti-aging, anti-pigmentation formula, it’s as effective as it is expensive. However, late last year, La Roch Posay brought out their Redermic Vitamin C10 Serum, which combines a stable blend of pure vitamin C (10 per cent) with supportive, effective ingredients that improve the skin’s texture and tone. And it’s on par with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum and less than a quarter of the price.

When Glossier brought out its exfoliating solution, it was one of the first of its kind. You simply swept it across your skin, and it worked its magic to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. The only downside was that we struggled to get it in Australia. Enter: Mecca Cosmetica’s Glow-Giver Exfoliating Solution. This non-abrasive, fragrance-free wonder has an almost identical formulation to Glossier’s with its own 10% blend of AHAs, BHA, PHA and natural plant extracts.

Glossier’s cult-Cloud Paint Blush. Both of these are designed to give you a sheer wash of natural-looking colour but can be easily built up for a bolder look. Since you have to go to great lengths to get Glossier in Australia, Maybelline’s drugstore dupe delivers a radiant, Glossier-esque finish.

Makeup and skincare dupes – Anastasia x Chi Chi

If you’re a sucker for a sleek eyebrow look, then you’d be crazy to spend premium prices on Anastasia’s dipbrow gel when Chi Chi’s brow pomade literally does the exact same thing. In our opinion, Chi Chi’s formula is even a little creamier than Anastasia’s, which means it’s easier to apply if you’re a beginner and lasts longer without getting all crusty in the tub. Looking back, we’ve honestly had our pot of Chi Chi for well over three years now, and it still works as well as when we first bought it.

If you’re more of a soap-brow person than a brow gel aficionado, then this is the ultimate dupe for you. We can’t take full credit (given TikTok has been raving about this for months), but did you know a simple bar of Pears Transparent Soap is all you need for a perfectly sleek soap brow look? At just $7 (for THREE), you’d be silly not to try it!

Makeup and skincare dupes- Fenty x Morphe

We know the colours look slightly different when put side-to-side, but in real life, we can assure you that Morphe’s Gloss in Frosé is almost identical to Fenty’s Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y. We know this because literally every time we wear it, someone mistakes it for being a Fenty classic. Thank us later, pals.

This article on makeup and skincare dupes has been updated since its original publish date.