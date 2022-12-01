Aldi Has Over 100 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank

ALDI gifts us with deals nearly every other week, but what does it give us when it actually comes to the holiday gift-giving season? More deals, that’s what. This time it’s on over 100 items that make the perfect last-minute pressie for those times when you’re scrambling to prep your roast potatoes and Christmas gifts the night before.
The list of gifts includes a huge assortment of ideas – from wireless earbuds to massage guns – and you’ll find it all in ALDI’s chaotic Special Buys section from December 7.
ALDI’s last-minute Christmas gift deals
Heaven scent
- Room and Linen Spray 250ml – $8.99
- Luxury Hand Cream 100ml – $3.99 (Choose from Kakadu Plum, Peony Rose or Guava Lychee)
- Drawer Liners 6pk or Scented Sachets 4pk – $9.99 (Available in Peony and Rose or Freesia)
- Candle Tins 3 Pack – $9.99 (Two sets to choose from: Blooming Gardenia and Jasmine, Patchouli and Rose Petal and Midnight Orchid and Rosewood, or Vision of Sugar Plum, Birch and Fig Leaf and Sandalwood and Oak Moss)
- Luxury Candle 400g – $14.99 (Available in Juniper Mist or White Pear and Freesia)
- Luxury Reed Diffuser 145ml – $14.99 (Available in Juniper Mist or White Pear and Freesia)
Treat yourself
- Hot and Cold Massager – $49.99
- Overnight Hair Repair Leave-in Mask 150ml – $6.99
- Women’s Luxe PJ Set – $16.99 (Available in Ice Blue Floral Camisole and Pants Set or Mauve Floral Camisole and Shorts Set)
- Women’s Luxe Gown – $19.99 (Available in Mauve or Ice Blue)
- Automatic Hair Curler – $47.99
- 3D Curved Massage Cushion – $59.99
Beloved beauty
- Lacura Sensual Silk Face Care Gift Set 3pc – $29.99 (Each set includes day cream 50ml, serum concentrate 40ml and eye cream 20ml)
- Pamper and Purify Face Mask Gift Set – $9.99 (Each set contains 8 individual mask pods and applicator brush)
- Lacura Beauty WOW Factor Mascara and Eyeliner Set – $9.99
- Beauty Fridge – $89.99
- Lacura Caviar Skin Care Gift Set – $29.99 (Each set includes day cream 50ml, night cream 50ml and eye cream 15ml)
- Face and Body Massaging Roller – $14.99
Self-care from Santa
- Portable Fans – $12.99
- Glass Drink Bottle with Crystals – $19.99 (Available in Gold or Rose Gold with Rose Quartz, Green Aventurine or Amethyst crystals)
- Sukin Naturally Glowing Gift Set – $26.99 (Set includes radiance gel cleanser 125ml, illuminating moisturiser 60ml and illuminating eye gel 15ml)
- Fitness Mini Massage Gun – $59.99
- Women’s Yoga Socks 2pk – $5.99
- Acupressure Mat and Pillow – $24.99
Fun and games
- Adult Tin Games – $8.99
- Ridley’s Pinball Games – $12.99
- Adult Puzzles 1000pc – $14.99
- Classic Family 10 Game Set – $12.99
- Tabletop Games – $19.99 (Choose from Air Hockey, Pool Table or Soccer)
- Ridley’s Jigsaw Puzzles 1000pc – $19.99
Christmas trimmings
- Professional Grooming Kit – $24.99 (Includes: nose trimmer attachment and combs (1, 2, 3, 6, 9 and 12mm))
- Men’s Premium Shaver – $39.99
- Cordless Hair Clippers – $29.99
- Head Shaver – $29.99
- Beard Maintenance Kit – $9.99 (Kit includes beard wash, oil, wax and comb)
- Men’s Manicure and Grooming Kit 13pc – $16.99
Fam jams
- Men’s Christmas PJ Set – $19.99
- Women’s Christmas PJ Set – $17.99
- Children’s Christmas PJ Set – $14.99
- Infant Christmas PJ Set – $9.99
- Adult’s Christmas Underwear 2pk – $9.99
- Adult’s Christmas Novelty Socks 2pk – $6.99
- Adult’s Christmas Tees – $9.99
Stocking stuffers
- A5 Diary or Stationery Gift Sets – $6.99
- Scratch Map – $9.99
- Money Box Frame – $8.99
- 2023 Wall Calendar – $4.99
- Perfect Puzzles Books – $3.99
Picnic perfection
- Outdoor Drinkware 4pk – $7.99
- Picnic Tableware Assortment 4pk – $7.99
- Picnic Cutlery Set 16pc – $19.99 (Set includes 4 each of knives, forks, spoons and teaspoons plus a roll-up, fabric carry bag)
- Picnic Cooler Basket – $79.99
- Outdoor Boho Cushions – $17.99
- Outdoor Boho Rug – $49.99
Workstyle
- Glass Drink Bottle or Tea Infuser -$9.99
- Assorted Mobility Cables and Accessories – $9.99
- Laptop Bag or Backpack – $29.99
- Notebook or Stationery Assortment – $3.99
- Assorted Mobile Tech Accessories – $24.99
- Laptop Sleeve – $16.99
Go go gadgets
- Smart Watch – $39.99
- Premium True Wireless Earbuds – $69.99
- Portable DAB+ Radio – $59.99
- Bluetooth Party Speaker – $49.99
- Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone – $29.99
Wild wanderers
- Camelbak MultiBev 2-in-1 – $49.99
- Stanley Classic Beer Stein – $39.99
- Mini Pocket Books – $12.99
- Waterproof Card or Dice Games – $6.99
- Multi Tools – $9.99
Lights, camera, action
- Portable Vlogging Kit – $34.99
- LED Message Box or LED Studio Kit – $14.99
- Bluetooth Selfie Stick – $14.99
- Portable Reversible Green Screen 56″ – $39.99
- Smartphone Magnifier – $14.99
- Bluetooth Selfie Gimbal – $49.99
- LED Ring Light Kit – $29.99
Summer style
- SodaStream Spirit Machine – $74.99
- SodaStream Carbonating Bottles 2pk – $9.99
- Soda Press Co Syrup 500ml – $6.99 (Ginger Ale or Lemon, Lime & Bitters)
- Recycled PET Nesting Containers 3pc Set – $7.99
- Recycled PET Tableware Assortment 4pk – $9.99
- Glass Smoothie Bottle with Wide Straw – $9.99
- Assorted Joie Ice Trays with Lids – $3.99
If that doesn’t cover all your bases for Christmas gifts I really don’t know what will. If you want to check out the full catalogue for yourself you can do so here.