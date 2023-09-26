How to Bake Eggs in a Muffin Tin for an Easy Morning

When the mornings seem to only get busier, breakfast needs to be streamlined. Instead of taking valuable seconds away from your busy morning schedule, bake eggs in a muffin tin. This efficient tactic makes enough grab-and-go breakfast for your whole family in two steps. It’s also a great way to meal prep a week’s worth of breakfasts. Your hunger will be satisfied, and you’ll have the energy to tackle the day ahead.

How to bake eggs in a muffin tin

For an easy breakfast, use this hands-off method to your advantage. Turn the oven on to 325°F (160C), pop in the eggs, and set a timer. These eggs can take care of themselves while you get ready.

1. Divvy up the eggs

Generously butter a 12-well muffin tin or cupcake pan. Crack as many eggs as you need, one in each divot, and sprinkle with salt. If you prefer scrambled, crack all of the eggs into a large measuring cup, whisk and season them, then pour the mixture into each divot, filling three-quarters of the way. I abide by the two eggs per person rule, but live life as you like. If you’re feeding more people, and you have the oven space, use two muffin tins.

2. Bake breakfast while you multitask

Fifteen minutes before you’re ready to serve breakfast, slide the pan onto a free section in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on how set you’d like the yolks. If you have an extra sheet pan, invert one on top of the cupcake pan. This is certainly not a must, but it can shave a few minutes off the cooking time, as it will create a bit of steam and direct heat closer to the surface of the eggs. Cool the pan on a wire rack for five minutes.

Once the eggs come out of the oven, you can easily scoop them out of the tin with a spoon. Place them on a paper towel-lined plate (the humidity can make them slippery). The assembly is up to your family members. Grab one and eat it hand-held, pop one on an English muffin with cheese, or wrap it up in a tortilla with hot sauce.

If you have fridge space, prep this breakfast ahead of time by buttering the muffin tin and loading it with eggs the night before. Just make sure to cover it well so the eggs don’t dry out. If you only have a small footprint available, crack the eggs into a measuring cup the night before, cover it and keep it in the fridge. The next morning you’ll have to butter the pan, but you won’t have to bother with cracking eggs. For those who can’t help but add flavours, make mini-baked omelettes. Prepare everything the same way, but scramble the eggs, and add some herbs, or chopped bits of ham and cheese to the cupcake wells. Portion out the egg mixture into the cupcake pan, and bake as usual.

A sturdy, quick breakfast like this will prevent folks from roaming around, aimlessly looking for a snack, and your tummies will be warmed up for the long day ahead. You’ll wonder why you weren’t baking eggs in a muffin tin all these years.