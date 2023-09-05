Centrelink Payments Are Increasing, Here Are the New Rates

Following the 2023 budget, which saw money pledged towards increasing government welfare payments, those on Centrelink support payments can also look forward to an indexation that will slightly increase the money they receive.

The boost will take place from September 20 and will see pensioners, Jobseekers, and those on rent assistance and Youth allowance get an increase in their payments.

So, what’s changing, and what are the new rates going to look like? Let’s break it down.

Centrelink payment rates: Where are they sitting now?

As of September 20, 2023, Centrelink rates will get a boost. If you’re wondering what that means and for whom, here’s a quick rundown.

The new payment rates per fortnight, as per the Department of Social Services, will be:

Adult Pension

Single – $1,096.70 (previously $1,064)

Partnered – $826.70 each (previously $802)

Jobseeker

Single, no children – $749.20 (previously $693.10)

Single, with children – $802.50 (previously $745.20)

Single, 55 or over (after 9 months) – $802.50 (previously 745.20)

Partnered – $686 each (previously $631.20)

Youth Allowance

All Youth Allowance payments are increasing by $40, which brings payment rates to:

Single, no children, Under 18, living at home – $372.90

Single, no children, Under 18, living away from home – $602.80

Single, 18 or over, living away from home – $602.80

Single, 18 or over, living at home – $429.40

Single with children – $760.40

Partnered, no children – $602.80

Partnered, with children – $652.60

ABSTUDY and AUSTUDY Centrelink payments are also increasing by $40 across the board

Rent Assistance

Single – $184.80 (previously $157.20)

Single, sharer – $123.20 (previously $104.80)

Couple – $174 (previously $148)

How do I ensure I get the latest rate?

Well, the great thing here is that you don’t need to do anything at all. The new payment rate should automatically land in your Centrelink online account or Express Plus Centrelink mobile app.

What other Centrelink support payments are available?

As our pals at Nine have shared, there are other support payments you can claim through the government if you’re going through a tough time financially.

You can take a look through your local Savings Finder (VIC, NSW, ACT, WA, QLD, TAS, NT) and search through to see if any services make sense for you.

Some are pretty simple, actually.

For example, in NSW, certain drivers can claim a 40 per cent rebate of up to $802 if they spend $402 or more on tolls each financial year. And over in Queensland, 600,000 vulnerable households will benefit from a $700 Cost of Living Rebate on energy bills between 2023-2024.

Centrelink changes: What was announced in the 2023 budget?

If you’d like a full rundown of the most notable winners and losers of the 2023 budget, you can find our explainer here.

When it comes to support services and Centrelink rates, here are the updates you need to know about.

Single parents will have their base payments continued until their youngest child turns 14, which is up from the previous age of eight, providing six more years of support payments.

will have their base payments continued until their youngest child turns 14, which is up from the previous age of eight, providing six more years of support payments. Rent assistance for low-income households is being allocated $2.7 billion over five years. The maximum rate of rent assistance allowances for those on government payments will be increased by 15%.

is being allocated $2.7 billion over five years. The maximum rate of rent assistance allowances for those on government payments will be increased by 15%. Income support payments through Centrelink are seeing an investment of $4.9 billion over five years. The JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance rates will be increased by $40 a fortnight.

through Centrelink are seeing an investment of $4.9 billion over five years. The JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance rates will be increased by $40 a fortnight. Energy bill relief is coming with a $3 billion allocation. Up to $500 will be paid to pensioners, veterans, concession card holders and those on government support payments. Up to $650 will be paid to small businesses, too.

We’ll be sure to update this article with the latest Centrelink changes whenever they happen, so stay tuned.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.