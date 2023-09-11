How to Make the Perfect Egg Sandwich

If you’ve been following Lifehacker Australia for some time, you’ll know we love a simple recipe using staple kitchen ingredients. For that reason, we’re pretty damn excited about Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites, because it’s got a strong focus on classic Aussie food and how cuisine is deeply embedded in our history and culture. One example of a classic Aussie dish is the egg sandwich, and we’ve been treated to a recipe for this dish from none other than Poh herself.

If you’re keen to learn how to make this simple but tasty dish, here is Poh Ling Yeow’s take on the egg sanga.

Poh’s classic egg sanga recipe

Egg sanga recipe by Poh Ling Yeow. Episode 6 of Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites.

Serves: 2 – 4 | Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes | Level of difficulty: easy

What you’ll need for your egg sandwich:

4 large eggs

120 g (½ cup) whole egg mayonnaise

2 tbsp finely chopped chives

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves

Salt, to taste

2 – 4 bread rolls (or 6 – 8 slices bread)

softened butter, for spreading

pear chutney, for spreading

¼ iceberg lettuce

Directions for your egg sandwich:

Place the eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat. As soon as the water comes to the boil, cook for 8 minutes. Drain and refresh in cold water until cold. Peel, then place in a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, chives and coriander and mix well. Taste, season and adjust if needed. Butter both sides of the rolls well (or each slice of bread), then top a good slather of pear chutney. Pile on the egg mixture, then top a double layer of lettuce. Place the lids on top and serve.

This recipe appears in the new show Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites, Tuesdays from 8 August, stream first on SBS On Demand and at 8:00 pm on SBS Food.