Poh Ling Yeow’s Hack for Checking if Your Cooking Oil Is Ready for Deep Frying

SBS has a fresh cooking show on its hands, Dishing It Up, and the series sees a group of home cooks attempt recipes written by celebrity chefs. Along the way, these home cooks stumble on and share cooking hacks that make producing these impressive dishes that little bit easier. One of the best examples we’ve seen so far is this hack for testing if oil is hot enough to deep fry in – specifically if you’re making curry puffs.

How to test if oil is hot enough to deep fry in

When attempting Poh Ling Yeow’s Beef Curry Puffs – a recipe from Adam and Poh’s Malaysia in Australia – the home cooks were clued in on the fact that you can use curry leaves to test if your oil is ready to deep fry your curry puffs in.

Basically, when you’re heating oil, it won’t bubble up like boiling water does, so it can be tricky to tell when it’s ready to cook with. The hack here suggests that you should toss a curry leaf in, and if it crackles and pops, then your oil is ready. In essence, you should see the oil foam up immediately.

Check it out below:

Home cooks Yash, Stefan, Magda and Sara each got a great result when testing this deep-fried oil hack, whereas Jen and Waz’s oil wasn’t hot enough, and their curry leaves stewed in the oil instead of bubbling up like expected.

In any case, using this simple tip showed each of the home cooks whether or not their oil was hot enough to deep fry with, so it did the job.

Now, obviously, this hack was intended to be applied to the cooking of curry puffs, but nothing is stopping you from using it in other Asian-style deep-fried dishes, or recipes where the flavours work. Maybe just don’t throw curry leaves in the oil you’re planning to make doughnuts in…

