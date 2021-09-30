This Lemon Meringue Crepe Recipe Is the Fanciest Way to Start the Day

There’s something about crepes that feel particularly fancy. While not the most complicated dish ever, there is a certain level of detail to crepe prep that makes it clear whoever made them has taken a lot of care with the process. We’ve been treated to a recipe for lemon meringue crepes by Miss Claudes Crepes, in honour of World Egg Day, and this take elevates the breakfast food even further.

If you’d like to give the crepe dish a whirl for yourself, you can find the recipe below.

Lemon meringue crepe recipe from Miss Claudes Crepes

What you’ll need:

Lemon curd

4 x egg yolks

250g caster sugar

125ml lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon rind

125g unsalted butter, diced

Crepe batter

4 large eggs

500g plain flour

1L full cream milk

1½ tablespoon caster sugar

1 tablespoon rice bran or olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Toppings

Meringue pieces

Raspberry coulis

Directions:

How to make the lemon curd

Dice the butter and set aside in the fridge. Add water to a saucepan and heat to simmer. Place a stainless steel or glass bowl on the simmering saucepan (double boiler) and add the egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice and lemon rind into the bowl and whisk continually. Slowly add the cold diced butter and stir continually until all butter is added and melted. The curd is ready when you run a finger along the back of a spoon dipped in the curd and it stays separated. Strain/sieve into a jug or bowl.

How to make the crepe

Add eggs, oil and half of the milk into mixing bowl. Add the sugar and salt into the bowl then add the flour slowly whilst mixing thoroughly. Once the batter is smooth, add the remaining milk and mix together. Set aside to rest. Heat a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat. You can add butter or oil if preferred or if you’re using a regular frying fan. Ladle approximately 100ml of batter and swirl the pan so it spreads around the pan. Flip the crepe once the first side is golden brown. It should take approximately 2 minutes to cook on each side.

Putting the dish together

Spoon the lemon curd into a crepe, fold and serve with mini meringues and raspberry coulis.

Hot tip: Serve with ice cream or cream for extra flavour.

Miss Claudes Crepes’ recipe has been shared by Australian Eggs as a part of its 25th World Egg Day Celebration on Friday, October 8. The home of Aussie eggs has paired up with assorted restaurants across Australia – Kepos Street Kitchen (Sydney), Babu Ji (Melbourne), Miss Claudes Crepes (Brisbane) and Borsa Pasta Cucina (Adelaide) to create bespoke World Egg Day meal kits designed around international cuisines.

Each meal kit comes with the ingredients and recipe to whip up a tasty meal, and the recipe card contains a QR code that’ll take you to an instructional video to help you along.

The kits are:

Kepos Street Kitchen: Zucchini, sujuk and labneh omelette, with smoky eggplant dip and pitas

Babu Ji: Egg biryani with raita salad

Miss Claudes Crepes: Lemon meringue crepes

Borsa Pasta Cucina: Ricotta, Pea and Lemon Tortelloni

You can order one of these meal kits from Deliveroo on October 7 and 8. Read more about the tasty promotion here.