Missed Out on Kmart’s Sausage Roll Maker? Here Are Some Alternatives

We all know about pie-makers, but have you ever considered, a sausage roll maker? When good old Kmart Australia introduced the Anko sausage roll maker, it absolutely flew off the shelves. Unfortunately, it has since been discontinued, so we’re here to look into some alternatives.

Sausage rolls are one of the most Aussie snacks around, so why wouldn’t we be excited about an appliance that cooks them quickly and evenly? The plus side to a sausage roll maker is you can also use it to make other savoury pastries and desserts – what more could you want?

Here are some of the best alternatives we can find right now to the Kmart sausage roll maker.

Where to buy a sausage roll maker in Australia

Mistral Pastry Chef Maker

After learning that sausage roll makers were, in fact, a thing, I went hunting for one myself, and then suddenly, I owned the Mistral Pastry Chef Maker.

The appliance features deep non-stick cooking plates and is capable of cooking four sausage rolls or pastry parcels at a time. It also recently received a price drop at Woolworths, meaning you can pick it up for just $10.

Check it out on Woolworths’ website.

Kitchen Couture Pastry Maker

Another popular, albeit slightly more expensive, option is the Kitchen Couture 5-Slice Pastry Maker.

The pastry maker features non-stick cooking plates; it is compact and can cook five different pastries at once.

You can buy it now for as little as $39.95: Kitchen Warehouse | Ebay | Catch | Amazon

Unfortunately, that’s kind of it for appliances dedicated to cooking the specific size and shape needed for a sausage roll. However, you can always turn to the humble pie maker for pastries of other kinds.

Best sausage roll recipes

Now that you’ve got yourself a fancy sausage roll maker, you might be wondering how to make them.

There’s an abundance of great sausage roll recipes out there, but I’ve included a few of my favourites for you below.

Nat’s What I Reckon’s Sausage Rolls

Everyone’s favourite cooking champion, Nat’s What I Reckon, has shared a laundry list of epic recipes during his time. However, his sausage roll recipe is one that I use on the regular.

Here’s what you’ll need:

5 Sheets puff pastry

500g pork mince

1 heaped tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp dried thyme

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1-2 tsp onion powder

Salt

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, grated

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

As for the method, you’ll want to hear that from Nat himself in his very trademark style. Check out the video below:

Air Fryer Sausage Roll recipe

Perhaps you don’t have a fancy sausage roll maker and are instead looking to use your favourite kitchen hand – the air fryer. That’s fine, too, and we have a recipe just for that, courtesy of Philips.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 ½ sheets frozen ready-rolled puff pastry, partially thawed

6 thick beef sausages (approx. 500g)

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 egg, beaten

Sesame seeds, to garnish

Dipping sauce of choice, to serve

For the full method, read here.

Now go forth and enjoy the Australian delicacy that is a sausage roll!