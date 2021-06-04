These Air Fryer Sausage Rolls Take Just 5 Minutes To Prep

Did you know that it’s Sausage Roll Day on June 5? Neither did I. While I am not the biggest fan of the laundry list of national days dedicated to everything from socks to hangovers, some of them do offer a solid excuse to indulge in something tasty.

Because if you don’t eat a sausage roll on National Sausage Day, what are you even doing?

With that in mind, and the knowledge that we have a big old sporting event on the way – the State of Origin – I figured it would be pretty useful to collate a list of tasty sausage roll recipes for your (and my) enjoyment.

Philips Kitchen Ambassador and Chef, Elle Vernon shared three examples of how you can whip up easy as sin sausage rolls using a Philips AirFryer (or any air fryer, for that matter).

I’ve shared them for you below.

How to make Elle Vernon’s best ever cheats sausage rolls

Preparation time: 5 mins

Cooking time: 12 mins

Makes 12

What you’ll need:

1 ½ sheets frozen ready-rolled puff pastry, partially thawed

6 thick beef sausages (approx. 500g)

2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 egg, beaten

Sesame seeds, to garnish

Dipping sauce of choice, to serve

Directions:

Lay pastry on a clean, dry surface. Cut the whole sheet in half so you have three rectangles in total. Remove the outer skin casing from the sausages and discard. Place two sausages along one long edge of each rectangle. Spread mustard onto the pastry, next to the sausage, then sprinkle with herbs. Roll up to enclose sausage in the pastry, brushing the pastry edge with a little egg to help adhere. Cut each roll into 4 short pieces to make 12 rolls in total. Remove the mesh basket from the Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology and arrange rolls inside, seam-side down. Brush the tops of each roll with a little egg, then scatter with sesame seeds. Return the basket to the Airfryer and set temperature to 200C and time to 12 minutes. Cook until pastry is golden brown and filling is cooked through. Serve sausage rolls hot, with dipping sauce on the side.

How to make Italian chicken filo sausage rolls

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 13 mins

Makes 12

What you’ll need:

4 thin chicken sausages (250g)

¼ cup smooth ricotta

2 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons pizza sauce (paste)

1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

finely grated zest of ½ lemon

¼ teaspoon dried Italian herbs, plus extra to garnish

3 sheets chilled filo pastry

extra virgin olive oil cooking spray

1 egg, lightly beaten

Directions:

Remove the outer skin casings from the sausages and discard. Place sausage fillings into a large bowl. Add ricotta, breadcrumbs, pizza sauce, parsley, zest and Italian herbs. Mix until very well combined. Lay one sheet of filo pastry on a clean, dry surface. Spray generously with olive oil. Repeat layering with pastry and oil, finishing with a layer of pastry. Divide sausage mixture in half. Spoon each portion down the length of both short sides of the pastry rectangle. Brush exposed pastry with a little egg. Cut pastry sheet in half widthways. Roll up pastry towards the centre, to enclose sausage filling. Use a serrated knife to cut each roll into 6 short pieces. Remove the mesh basket from the Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology and arrange rolls inside, seam-side down. Brush the tops of each roll with a little egg, then sprinkle with extra herbs. Return the basket to the Airfryer and set temperature to 200C and time to 13 minutes. Cook until pastry is golden brown and filling is cooked through. Serve.

How to make gourmet sausage rolls

Preparation time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 14 mins

Makes 8

What you’ll need:

500g pork and beef mince (often available in the supermarket as ‘Bolognese mince’)

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

½ small red onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons caramelised onion relish, plus extra to serve

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon fennel seeds, toasted

salt and pepper, to season

2 sheets frozen ready-rolled puff pastry, partially thawed

1 egg, lightly beaten

Sesame seeds and poppy seeds, to garnish

Directions:

Put mince, breadcrumbs, onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, caramelised onion relish, parsley, mustard and fennel into a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper then mix until very well combined. Cut each pastry sheet in half to form 4 rectangles in total. Divide sausage mixture into quarters. Spoon each portion down the length of one long side of each pastry rectangle. Roll up to enclose sausage mixture in the pastry, brushing the pastry edge with a little egg to help adhere. Using a serrated knife cut each roll in half, then cut four deep slits into each roll through the pastry into the filling. Remove the mesh basket from the Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology and arrange 4 rolls inside. Brush tops with a little extra egg, then sprinkle with seeds. Top with double layer accessory and arrange remaining rolls on top. Brush tops with a little extra egg, then sprinkle with seeds. (Alternatively, you can cook the sausage rolls in two batches). Return the basket to the Airfryer and set temperature to 200C and time to 14 minutes. Cook until pastry is golden brown and filling is cooked through. Serve sausage rolls with extra relish on the side.

Hot tip: If you want to make these sausage rolls snack size, simply slice the uncooked rolls into smaller pieces before cooking.

Want more recipes for your air fryer than sausage rolls? We have an entire guide on that for you here.