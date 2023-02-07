Nothing Says ‘I Love You’ Like This Box of Valentine’s Day McNuggets

McDonald’s Australia is once again leaning into the romance of the Valentine’s Day season with a tasty treat: loved-up McNuggets. Because who needs roses when you can have chicken nuggets?

Valentine’s McNuggets at Macca’s

As of February 8 and through to February 14 (while stocks last), Macca’s Australia will be slinging a new, limited-edition Valentine’s Day Chicken McNuggets box in Aussie restaurants for anyone who wants to treat their honey(s) to some tasty nugs.

The 10-nugget box has been designed with the words “I love you” printed across it in different languages, just to really hit the messaging hard.

Maxine Netrayana, Senior Brand Manager of McDonald’s Australia, said of the new romance-inspired menu item:

“We’re all about sharing the love with our 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box this Valentine’s Day. Because everyone has their own way of saying ‘I love you,’ we’ve said it in 10 different languages on the box to reflect the many different backgrounds of our customers and crew. “It’s the perfect way to treat yourself or spread a little love this Valentine’s Day whether it’s with your mates, family or someone special.”

The 10 different languages displayed on the limited-edition McNuggets box are the top 10 languages spoken in Australia based on ABS Census Data 2021, Macca’s has shared. Those are English, Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Punjabi, Greek, Italian, Filipino / Tagalog, Hindi and Spanish.

Cool.

How to get free nuggets

Adding to the loving gestures, McDonald’s Australia has announced that to celebrate the launch of Valentine’s McNuggets, the fast food chain is giving away free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with orders over $30 via Uber Eats, from 8 February (for a limited time and while stocks last).

If you’re looking for other beloved menu items to make up your Macca’s order this Valentine’s Day, check out this list of tasty recommendations from McDonald’s staff members. Check out the Macca’s website for more.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.