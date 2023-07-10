All the Ways You Can Watch the Women’s World Cup Games Live in Australia

Football fans, the time is almost here! The Women’s FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and folks are getting ready to cheer on the Matildas (and, I guess, other teams) as they start their journey in the comp.

As you all would know by now, the event is set to kick off in Australia soon, so what are all the ways we can watch World Cup games live? Here’s a guide.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup is set to begin on July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

How can I watch games live?

How to get tickets to the games

Okay, so let’s start with the most obvious option. The Women’s FIFA World Cup is happening around Australia and New Zealand, so you can get tickets to watch football games live – fun.

If you’re keen to watch matches in the flesh, you can keep an eye on FIFA’s ticket sales here. There is a lot of interest around these games, so snap them up quickly if you’re interested.

How to watch games at home

If you’re not looking to get a butt on a seat and watch the games up close, here is how you can catch them from home. Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live, and Channel 7 has acquired the Australian free-to-air rights to the competition.

From July 20 until August 20, 15 key matches – including the opening match, Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals and the Final – will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus, with Seven’s matches also available to stream on-demand via 7plus.

How to watch games in public

FIFA and Destination NSW have announced that they will be hosting something called the FIFA Fan Festival in Sydney/Gadigal CBD. Similar to the Men’s World Cup, Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour will be the site of public screenings of every match.

There will also be live music and street food and the arrival of the first FIFA Museum in Australia. You’ll also be able to grab official merch if you want to kit up in Matilda’s gear.

The FIFA Fan Festival will open from 4:00 pm on July 20 and on all FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match days. It’s free to visit and can hold 5,000 football fans.

From July 20, you can also enjoy the FIFA Fan Festival in Melbourne/Naarm, which will take place at Fed Square. Similarly, you can also watch FIFA Women’s World Cup matches live here, along with live music, entertainment and panel discussions – plus food and drink options.

South Bank is Brisbane/Meaanjin’s home of the FIFA Fan Festival and will be airing live matches from July 20, too.

For Perth/Boorloo-based football fans looking to watch World Cup games in a public space, Forrest Place is the site to visit from July 20.

The World Cup FIFA Fan Festival will also be taking place in Adelaide/Tarntanya at Festival Plaza from 3:00 pm on July 20 and will be a place for fans to watch all games live.

Obviously, certain pubs and other venues are likely to play Women’s World Cup games live as well – and we’ll be sure to update this piece once we learn of more options.

If you’d like to read more about the event, check out our complete guide here.