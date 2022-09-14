Level Up Your Life

McDonald’s McSpicy Menu Is Bringing Back the Heat

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: September 14, 2022 at 12:58 pm -
Filed to:burgers
foodmcdonalds
McDonald’s McSpicy Menu Is Bringing Back the Heat
Image: McDonald's (Supplied)

McDonald’s fans get excited because some spicy meal options are coming your way. Macca’s is bringing back its spicy chicken range with all your favourites back on the menu for a limited time.

The McSpicy will once again be joined by the Double McSpicy, Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Cheese & Bacon McSpicy will be on offer at McDonald’s restaurants from September 14.

McDonald’s promises these items will break us out of those cold winter days with some heat and they’re not for the faint of heart (ahem, me). The McSpicy is the hottest burger on the Maccas menu so prepare yourself.

What is on McDonald’s McSpicy menu?

McSpicy

mcdonalds mcspicy
Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

The basic McSpicy is made up of a chicken patty marinated in a range of spices and coated with mayo and lettuce.

Double McSpicy

mcdonalds mcspicy
Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

Think the original McSpicy (aka chicken patty, lettuce and creamy McChicken sauce) but with double the spice and double the crunch.

Cheese & Bacon McSpicy

mcdonalds mcspicy cheese bacon
Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

This one is the same as your traditional fiery McSpicy with the added deliciousness of crispy bacon and Aussie Jack cheese plus mayo.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

mcspicy chicken nuggets
Image: McDonald’s (Supplied)

If you’re just after a spicy snack, look no further than the Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Just like the classic nugs but with a spicy tempura coating.

There’s also a side of spicy mayo sauce on offer for those wanting to add more heat to their chips or nuggets.

Oh, and did we mention all the new meals use 100% Australian RSPCA-approved chicken? You love to see it.

“What better way to welcome spring than by turning up the heat with Macca’s signature, succulent spicy chicken. Made with 100% Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken, the new range adds an extra kick to classic, much-loved Macca’s menu items. Perfect for lunch or dinner, these bold, unique flavours will no doubt get customers’ tastebuds tingling,” Lancy Huhn, McDonald’s Group Brand Manager, said in a statement.

The new items are only available for a limited time, from September 14, in Maccas restaurants and via McDelivery.

Don’t forget Macca’s Monopoly is happening right now too so you might win some spicy bonuses with your McSpicy meal.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.