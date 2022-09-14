McDonald’s McSpicy Menu Is Bringing Back the Heat

McDonald’s fans get excited because some spicy meal options are coming your way. Macca’s is bringing back its spicy chicken range with all your favourites back on the menu for a limited time.

The McSpicy will once again be joined by the Double McSpicy, Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Cheese & Bacon McSpicy will be on offer at McDonald’s restaurants from September 14.

McDonald’s promises these items will break us out of those cold winter days with some heat and they’re not for the faint of heart (ahem, me). The McSpicy is the hottest burger on the Maccas menu so prepare yourself.

What is on McDonald’s McSpicy menu?

McSpicy

The basic McSpicy is made up of a chicken patty marinated in a range of spices and coated with mayo and lettuce.

Double McSpicy

Think the original McSpicy (aka chicken patty, lettuce and creamy McChicken sauce) but with double the spice and double the crunch.

Cheese & Bacon McSpicy

This one is the same as your traditional fiery McSpicy with the added deliciousness of crispy bacon and Aussie Jack cheese plus mayo.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets

If you’re just after a spicy snack, look no further than the Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Just like the classic nugs but with a spicy tempura coating.

There’s also a side of spicy mayo sauce on offer for those wanting to add more heat to their chips or nuggets.

Oh, and did we mention all the new meals use 100% Australian RSPCA-approved chicken? You love to see it.

“What better way to welcome spring than by turning up the heat with Macca’s signature, succulent spicy chicken. Made with 100% Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken, the new range adds an extra kick to classic, much-loved Macca’s menu items. Perfect for lunch or dinner, these bold, unique flavours will no doubt get customers’ tastebuds tingling,” Lancy Huhn, McDonald’s Group Brand Manager, said in a statement.

The new items are only available for a limited time, from September 14, in Maccas restaurants and via McDelivery.

Don’t forget Macca’s Monopoly is happening right now too so you might win some spicy bonuses with your McSpicy meal.