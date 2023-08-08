This Kmart Accessory Will Give You Perfect Dumplings for Under $2

Kmart has been coming out with some miracle products lately, from home decor saviours to affordable travel dupes, the department store is killing it with its lifestyle range. That range extends even to cooking and one little kitchen accessory that has shoppers raving is Kmart’s dumpling press.

If you’ve ever been through the process of making a dumpling, you know just how painstaking it can be to get uniformity across your little dough parcels when manually folding them. Well, worry no more, because this accessory ensures your dumplings are signed, sealed and delivered in an easy and identical fashion.

The best part? Kmart is charging only $1.75 for a pack of two dumpling presses. You read that correctly – less than $2 for a perfect batch of gyozas.

The presses come in multiple different colours, including pink, blue, black and green. They also vary in big and small sizes and are dishwasher safe.

You can check out the range on Kmart Australia’s website.

How to make dumpling wrappers

Before you get into making your dumplings with your Kmart kitchen accessory, you’re going to need the all-important dumpling wrappers.

The easy way to do this would be to just buy pre-made dumpling wrappers or sheets of frozen pastry from your supermarket. However, if you really want to make it all from scratch, dumpling wrappers aren’t too difficult.

As @derekkchen explains on TikTok, you only need three ingredients to make dumpling wrappers.

What you’ll need:

420g Chinese dumpling flour (or all-purpose flour)

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup boiling hot water

From there, you only need to mix, knead and let the dough rest before rolling it into your ideal dumpling wrappers. You can see a visual example in the video below.

Top Kmart dumpling press recipes

Shoppers have been going wild for the Kmart kitchen accessory, with recipes going viral online. Here are a couple of methods to check out if you need somewhere to start.

One recipe that has seen huge success on TikTok is from @mummyandmeeatallergyfree, which uses Kmart’s dumpling press to create a stellar batch of gyozas.

However, the Kmart kitchen creativity doesn’t stop with dumplings. You can also use the presses to make all sorts of pastries and desserts.

TikToker @its_tegan_jean came up with this recipe for strawberry and Nutella pastry puffs, which make for a perfect sweet snack.

