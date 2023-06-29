‘Why Pay $600 When You Can Buy This’: Kmart’s Kitchenware Dupe Is Quite the Steal

Today in ‘ways you can try to save money while the world burns,’ we’ve come across a pretty impressive-looking kitchenware range at Kmart Australia that’s a seemingly perfect dupe for the Le Creuset cast iron range which can cost well over $600 per piece.

While seasoned Kmart shoppers may be well aware of the cast iron collection in store, we feel that, due to the whole cost-of-living crisis, there’s absolutely reason to shed some light on the kitchen bargain for anyone who may not yet know about it. So, here’s the deal.

Kmart kitchen dupe: Cast iron pot

If you’re in the market for a new baking dish, Kmart’s 4L Cast Iron Casserole is a pretty attractive option, offering an affordable dish for stovetop and oven baking. The casserole is oven save up to 230 degrees and will also happily sit atop gas, ceramic, induction, electric and halogen cooktops.

Kmart suggests this as a great option for slow cooking, particularly dishes like lasagne and stews (perfect in winter).

The best part of it all, however, is that it only costs $30. A bargain like that is pretty hard to come by, so you mind find it difficult to get your hands on one of these babies, but if you do find them, the Kmart kitchen staples are available in three different colours: grey, sage and blush.

If you’re wondering what owners of these cast iron dishes from Kmart say of their kitchen purchases, the reviews for all three are currently sitting at 4.8 or 4.9 out of 5, and the reviews are pretty enthusiastic.