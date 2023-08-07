The $7 DIY Product Kmart Shoppers Are Raving About

If you’re a fan of a Kmart DIY hack, keep reading, friend, because we’ve landed on a particularly popular one that we think you might find interesting. It seems that a certain $7 pot of chalk paint at Kmart is doing the rounds at the moment, with creative Aussies sharing all the impressive ways they’ve put the stuff to work.

Here’s a look at Kmart chalk paint and why it’s so damn popular.

First of all, what is chalk paint?

If you’re wondering what chalk paint is, you’re not alone. The Spruce has shared that this kind of paint is ultra matte and almost appears to have a dusting of chalk over it, which is where the name comes from. Additionally, it’s meant to be easier to work with when painting.

The Kmart product folks are frothing at the moment is the Anko Chalk Finish Paint in Vintage Green, which goes for a sweet $7. Kmart describes it as “an ultra-matte finish paint,” which is suitable to use on “glass, ceramic, wood, metal surfaces, and more”.

Kmart DIY: What are people creating with chalk paint?

Well, it’s being used by crafty folks to upcycle furniture in a cheap and relatively low-effort way. In a lot of cases, folks are adding this Vintage Green chalk paint to wooden sets of drawers to give them an elevated upgrade for an absolute bargain.

“Yes I know, another chalk paint makeover,” one Kmart shopper shared in the Kmart Decor & Hacks Australia Facebook group. “No sanding, painted straight on, haven’t waxed or varnished it,” she continued.

Another creative group member shared, “Needed a buffet, had a set of IKEA Hemnes I wasn’t using but they were about 5/10 condition. Can’t believe how good it came out. Cost $14 two tubs of paint, and $36 for the knobs. I sanded the top because some paint was peeling. Finished in one day.”

You’ve got to admit, these furniture pieces look gooood.

And if you’re wondering about longevity for a paint coat like this, some DIYers explained that they used an undercoat and varnish, or a clear lacquer of the same brand to ensure the colour will last. Others also eased the concerns of their fellow Kmart fans by sharing that chalk paint jobs of theirs have lasted up to a year.

“I painted kitchen table over a year ago didn’t sand it and it still looks the same. But I did wipe it down with sugar soap first,” one group member shared.

