How to Make the Viral McDonald’s Grimace Shake at Home

Grimace’s birthday may be long over, but it was quite the party. McDonald’s in the US released a special birthday meal in honour of their mascot’s special day, and the Grimace Shake went on to become a viral sensation. Unfortunately, we could not get hands-on with the Grimace Shake here in Australia, but, thanks to these recipes, there is a way to keep the party going at home.

Grimace Shake recipe

Credit: McDonald’s

McDonald’s has not released its recipe for the infamous purple shake or its mysterious ‘Grimace shake syrup’, but reports from customers attest to it tasting something like fruit, berries and birthday cake.

From that limited knowledge, there are a number of Grimace Shake recipes floating around the internet that can help you recreate the viral sensation in your own kitchen.

A popular one from @just_random00 on TikTok is easy and super simple to make – although, be warned it may have horrific results.

What you’ll need is:

1 cup of Blueberries

1/2 cup of Raspberries

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup of milk

Whipped Cream (to serve)

Blend it all together and coat the drink with whipped cream, and you have a somewhat healthy rendition of the Grimace Shake.

An alternate recipe from Delicious may also serve you well. For this one, you’ll need:

300 ml milk

600g vanilla ice cream

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

4 tablespoons strawberry jam

Whipped cream (to serve)

Like the previous recipe, pop all these ingredients into a blender and mix until smooth, and you have yourself a Grimace Shake knock-off.

If you want to really get into the spirit you can also top your drink with some rainbow sprinkles to get the birthday cake vibe.

While we weren’t able to enjoy the Grimace Shake here in Australia, McDonald’s does have a few new items on its winter menu, including new McNugget sauces, that you can try out instead.