9 Delicious Dessert-Makers That Will Cure Your At-Home Cravings

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Put down your phone. Before you log into your Uber Eats account and think about ordering something from San Churro or a mouthwatering Nutella calzone, consider whether – given you had all the right tools – you could save yourself the exorbitant delivery and service fees by making that delicious dessert you’re craving right now at home.

You’d be surprised by how easy it is nowadays. In fact, there’s just about a home appliance for every dessert you can think of that will make whipping up a dish after dinner into a sure breeze.

Whether you’re looking to cook up a sweet storm for your dinner guests, whip up some treats for the kids’ school teachers, or you’re just hoping to keep the little tackers preoccupied for more than five minutes over their summer school holidays, then we’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best dessert makers, so you can cure your sweet tooth whether you’ve craving ice cream, crepes or churros.

The best dessert makers if you’re feeling like a little something sweet

Mini Doughnut Maker

Krispy Kreme’s days are numbered once you get your hands on one of these dessert makers. The best part is, when you make these easy DIY doughnuts, you’re fully in charge of the toppings. Hello, sour straps and sprinkles.

Bubble Waffle Maker Pan

Image: Instagram/@littleshopofwaffles

You know those delicious bubble waffle cones you’ve been seeing all over your Instagram feed? Yes, the ones dripping in Nutella and whipped cream?

Well, now you can make them for brekkie any day of the week with your very own bubble waffle maker. Bonus points for coming with tongs and a foolproof recipe book on the odd chance you’re not quite Gordon Ramsay yet.

Cake Pop Mold Set

Image: iStock/GoodLifeStudio/Bestron

Are cake pops something you were deprived of when you were a child? So, in the name of robbed childhoods, grab your brothers, sisters or kids and spend the afternoon making these fun cake pops.

Ninja Ice Cream Maker

This Ninja Ice Cream maker is a jack of all trades, boasting ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, frappe and smoothie bowl-making capabilities, meaning you can make summer treats on your own terms – whether that be low-fat, dairy-free or deliciously creamy.

Can we tell you a secret? Throw in some sweet mix-ins, and you’ve got yourself a homemade Cold Rock. That’s the best thing about ice cream makers. There’s really no limits.

Shaved Ice Maker

Bring that theme park thrill straight to your 30-degree backyard this summer with a shaved ice maker attachment for your KitchenAid. All you have to do is add some flavoured syrup as an ace dessert idea for the kids, then nab the rest and make yourself a margarita, because you downright deserve it.

Waffle Maker

This has been on our wish lists for a few months now because we can’t think of anything better than having waffles for brekkie — oh wait, we meant dessert.

Breville Crepe Maker

Since we can’t just nick off to Paris when times get tough, the least we can do is bring Paris to us with this Breville Crepe Maker.

Boasting adjustable temperature control and a non-stick extra-wide plate, your dinner guests are going to envy the ease at which you can enjoy these French treats. When everyone asks where you found this delightful crepe maker, make sure you send them our way.

Churrera Churros Maker

Image: iStock/Dominique Caron

Churros are one of our favourite desserts in the whole entire world, but not everybody has a San Churro a mere ten minutes away. That’s why when we spotted this churro maker, we had to pick one up for ourselves. All we can say is start melting your chocolate, baby.

To make this indulgent cinnamon dessert, follow this recipe to nail all the ingredients before transferring it into this Churrera churros maker to create long ropes that you can snip down to any length. Then toss ’em in the deep fryer and voila.

TODO Cotton Candy Machine

Image: iStock/Wirestock/TODO

Nostalgic school fair meets the ultimate dessert idea: fairy floss. The kids will love this, you will love this, your partner might pretend otherwise, but they’ll end up loving it, too. An excellent gift that’ll keep everyone entertained for hours if you ask me.