These Are the TV Series With the Most Emmy Award Nominations in 2023

Awards season is kicking into gear once again for another year, and the first major event will be the Primetime Emmy Awards. These awards celebrate all things television, and nominees for the 2023 Emmys have just been announced.

With so many popular shows and stars up for awards this year, it’s a real Sophie’s choice to try and pick who will win. Will Succession, The White Lotus or The Last of Us take home gold?

We’ll find out when the Emmys take place on September 19, 2023 (although if the guild strikes in America continue, expect this to be shifted). Until then, here are the nominees and where you can watch them all in Australia.

All the 2023 Emmy nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharp – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Blackbird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Blackbird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Blackbird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us

James Cromwell – Succession

Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us

Arian Moayed – Succession

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass – Succession

Cherry Jones – Succession

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Storm Reid – The Last of Us

Anna Torv – The Last of Us

Harriet Walter – Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary

Judith Light – Poker Face

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt – The Bear

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Where can you watch this year’s nominated shows?

Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy nominees, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.

Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the winners and nominees for the 2023 Emmys are available to stream in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.

Emmy nominees on Netflix

The Crown, The Diplomat, Wednesday Dead to Me, Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Emmy nominees on Stan

Better Call Saul, Poker Face

Emmy nominees on Disney+

Andor, The Old Man, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Fleishman is in Trouble, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tiny Beautiful Things, Welcome to Chippendales

Emmy nominees on Binge

House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Barry, Love & Death

Emmy nominees on Prime Video

Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Daisy Jones & the Six, Swarm

Emmy nominees on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Black Bird

Emmy nominees on Paramount+

Yellowjackets, George & Tammy

Emmy nominees on SBS On Demand

The Handmaid’s Tale

2023 Emmy Awards: Statistics and records

2023 could be a history-making year for the Emmys. Here are some interesting stats from this crop of nominees:

HBO has landed the most Emmy nominations out of all the networks, with 127 nods for its cable and streaming series.

HBO is tied for a record held by NBC by having four of its series nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Succession was the show that landed the most nominations, with 28. The Last of Us followed at 24, and The White Lotus rounds out the top 3 with 23.

Keivonn Woodard (The Last of Us) is the youngest-ever Emmy nominee in the Outstanding Guest Actor category, at just 10 years old.

This article on 2023 Emmys has been updated since its original publish date.