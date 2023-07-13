‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
These Are the TV Series With the Most Emmy Award Nominations in 2023

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 4 hours ago: July 13, 2023 at 12:18 pm -
Filed to:awards
These Are the TV Series With the Most Emmy Award Nominations in 2023
Awards season is kicking into gear once again for another year, and the first major event will be the Primetime Emmy Awards. These awards celebrate all things television, and nominees for the 2023 Emmys have just been announced.

With so many popular shows and stars up for awards this year, it’s a real Sophie’s choice to try and pick who will win. Will Succession, The White Lotus or The Last of Us take home gold?

We’ll find out when the Emmys take place on September 19, 2023 (although if the guild strikes in America continue, expect this to be shifted). Until then, here are the nominees and where you can watch them all in Australia.

All the 2023 Emmy nominees

These Are the TV Series With the Most Emmy Award Nominations in 2023
Outstanding Drama Series

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
  • Nicholas Braun – Succession
  • Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
  • Theo James – The White Lotus
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
  • Alan Ruck – Succession
  • Will Sharp – The White Lotus
  • Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
  • Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
  • Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Beef
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Taron Egerton – Blackbird
  • Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales
  • Evan Peters – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
  • Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
  • Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
  • Dominique Fishback – Swarm
  • Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
  • Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Blackbird
  • Richard Jenkins – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Joseph Lee – Beef
  • Ray Liotta – Blackbird
  • Young Mazino – Beef
  • Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
  • Maria Bello – Beef
  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
  • Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Murray Bartlett – The Last of Us
  • James Cromwell – Succession
  • Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us
  • Arian Moayed – Succession
  • Nick Offerman – The Last of Us
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Hiam Abbass – Succession
  • Cherry Jones – Succession
  • Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
  • Storm Reid – The Last of Us
  • Anna Torv – The Last of Us
  • Harriet Walter – Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso
  • Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live
  • Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary
  • Judith Light – Poker Face
  • Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
  • Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jon Bernthal – The Bear
  • Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
  • Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live
  • Oliver Platt – The Bear
  • Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Television Movie

  • Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Full list of nominees.

Where can you watch this year’s nominated shows?

the white lotus season 2 cast
Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy nominees, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.

Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the winners and nominees for the 2023 Emmys are available to stream in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.

Emmy nominees on Netflix

The Crown, The Diplomat, Wednesday Dead to Me, Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Emmy nominees on Stan

Better Call Saul, Poker Face

Emmy nominees on Disney+

Andor, The Old Man, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Fleishman is in Trouble, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tiny Beautiful Things, Welcome to Chippendales 

Emmy nominees on Binge

House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Barry, Love & Death

Emmy nominees on Prime Video

Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Daisy Jones & the Six, Swarm

Emmy nominees on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Black Bird

Emmy nominees on Paramount+

Yellowjackets, George & Tammy

Emmy nominees on SBS On Demand

The Handmaid’s Tale

2023 Emmy Awards: Statistics and records

The Last of Us Episode 9
The Last of Us Episode 9 (Image: Binge/HBO)

2023 could be a history-making year for the Emmys. Here are some interesting stats from this crop of nominees:

  • HBO has landed the most Emmy nominations out of all the networks, with 127 nods for its cable and streaming series.
  • HBO is tied for a record held by NBC by having four of its series nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category.
  • Succession was the show that landed the most nominations, with 28. The Last of Us followed at 24, and The White Lotus rounds out the top 3 with 23.
  • Keivonn Woodard (The Last of Us) is the youngest-ever Emmy nominee in the Outstanding Guest Actor category, at just 10 years old.

This article on 2023 Emmys has been updated since its original publish date.

