MasterChef at Home: Phil’s Rhubarb and Strawberry Galette Is the Perfect Simple Dessert

We’re back, MasterChef Australia fans, with another quick and simple recipe from this season’s list of contestants as a part of our MasterChef at Home cooking series. This time, Phil Conway, who left the kitchen after a challenging attempt to pull together a duck ragu, has shared a recipe for rhubarb and strawberry galette.

If you’re a sweet tooth, you’ll want to pay close attention here. Check out the recipe in full below.

MasterChef at Home: Phil’s rhubarb and strawberry galette recipe

What you’ll need for your galette:

For the crust

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

3-4 tablespoons ice water

For the filling

2 cups rhubarb, chopped into ½-inch pieces

(Can be substituted for raspberries)

2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the galette glaze

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon granulated sugar, for sprinkling

Directions for your galette:

Preheat your oven to 190°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt for the crust. Add the cold cubed butter and use a pastry cutter or your fingertips to cut the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add the ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, while stirring with a fork. Mix just until the dough comes together. Shape the dough into a ball, flatten it into a disk, and wrap it in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. In another bowl, combine the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Gently toss everything together until the fruit is well-coated. Set the filling aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Transfer the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Spoon the rhubarb and strawberry filling onto the center of the dough, leaving a border of about 2 inches around the edges. Fold the edges of the dough over the filling, overlapping slightly as you go around. In a small bowl, whisk together the beaten egg and milk. Brush the edges of the galette crust with the egg wash. Sprinkle the edges with granulated sugar. Bake the galette in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool for a few minutes. Serve the rhubarb and strawberry galette warm or at room temperature. It pairs well with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy!

