MasterChef at Home: Linda Dalrymple’s Honey Soy Chicken Wings

Linda Dalrymple packed up her apron on Tuesday night, wrapping her time in the MasterChef kitchen after making it through to the top five cooks in the competition.

The Finals Week pressure test saw the contestants attempt to replicate a Hugh Allen dessert based around Australian native plants – a challenge that put Dalrymple’s skills to the test.

“When I found out it was Hugh Allen I just went… oh my god,” Dalrymple told 10 Play on leaving. “I knew they’re not going to make it easy in finals week, I just had to try my best to push. Dessert isn’t my strength, I love eating it, I love trying to practice it but for a pressure test in finals… oh mate, I would have preferred a savoury dish,” she added.

While this dessert may have spelled out the end of Dalrymple’s MasterChef journey, she’s certainly not done whipping up flavour-filled dishes, and she’s gone and shared one of her favourite simple recipes with Lifehacker Australia today.

Need some inspo for dinner tonight? Try Dalrymple’s chicken wings.

How to make Linda Dalrymple’s Honey Soy Chicken Wings

Prep time: 35 minutes

What you’ll need:

1kgs of chicken wings (approx. 10-12)

1 garlic clove grated

3 tablespoons of oyster sauce

4 tablespoons of soy sauce

3 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of white pepper

Good pinch of salt Basting sauce

2 tablespoon of oyster sauce

3 tablespoon of soy sauce

2 tablespoon of honey

1 1/2 tablespoon of water

small pinch of salt

small pinch of sugar Garnish

1 tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds

Handful of fresh spring onions finely chiffonade

Directions:

Separate the wings and the drumettes and place them into a mixing bowl. Add in the remaining ingredients. Toss and coat the chicken wing and drumettes and let it marinade for a minimum of 45mins – 1 hour. (The longer the better.) After this time, preheat your oven to 185 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and baking paper and place the wings and the drumettes on the tray. Tip: Generously coat each wing and drumette with the marinade prior to place them on the tray. Place the tray in the oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, check on the chicken and turn the chicken wings and drumettes over for the other side to cook. Set your timer for another 15 minutes. Whilst your chicken is in the oven, prepare the basting sauce. To make the basting sauce, place all the ingredients in a small pot over the stove on very low heat and let it simmer for a minute or until the sauce starts to thicken slightly. Remove pot off the heat and set aside. Once the wings and drumettes are cooked, remove them out of the oven. Baste each wing and drumettes generously with the basting sauce. To plate, place the chicken wings and drumettes on a serving plate and garnish it with a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and spring onions. Enjoy!

