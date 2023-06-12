It’s Our Pleasure to Inform You That Normal Has 69% Off Its Best-Selling Sex Toys

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL is having a huge sale where you can score 69 per cent off sitewide. Because everyone deserves to enjoy a good orgasm, no matter what their status is — single, coupled up, situationship.

The big sale runs until the end of the month and includes all of NORMAL’s cult-famous vibrators. So if you’re still looking to get your lover (or yourself) a spicy little gift while saving some cash, this is your chance.

To score the hefty discount, you’ll need to enter the code ‘WINTEROF69‘ at the checkout.

Now, let’s find you the perfect vibe, shall we?

READ MORE Post-Cum Clean up Just Got Easier With These Sex Blankets

Our picks from NORMAL’s 69% off sale

Billie, $110.40, usually $160

For vulva owners, we’re going to recommend NORMAL’s beginner-friendly palm vibrator, Billie. It can be used for clitoral stimulation while masturbating or during sex. It can also stimulate other erogenous zones like the labia, perineum, anus, nipples and more.

Quinn, $151.80, usually $220

If you’re someone who prefers the feelings and sensations of oral sex, the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn is a perfect choice. This clitoral vibrator uses pulsing airwaves and vibrating motions to mimic the feeling of sucking on the 8,000 nerve endings in the clit.

Darcy, $151.80, usually $220

Looking for something a little more versatile? NORMAL’s Darcy has you covered. It’s a G-spot vibrator that offers full penetration, G-spot and clitoral orgasms, all with a flick of the wrist.

Flynn, $110.40, usually $160

Then we’ve also got Flynn, the vibrating c-ring that sits around the base of a penis, applying pressure to intensify erections and orgasms.

Piper, $151.80, usually $220

Made for blended stimulation, Piper is NORMAL’s hot take on a classic rabbit vibrator.

Charlie, $151.80, usually $220

Charlie is your classic wand vibrator that’s versatile enough for solo or partnered use.

The sex toys don’t stop there, you can check out NORMAL’s full range right here.