Lovehoney's Pre-Boxing Day Sale Will Make Your Knees Tremble

The end-of-year holidays is a time to recharge your batteries - specifically, your sex toy batteries. Kinky bargain hunters will be eye-rolling the days away with Lovehoney’s Boxing Day sale - and the floodgates are now open! You can currently nab up to 50% off selected toys and lingerie. Here are some handpicked highlights.
The deals below are available now until the day after Boxing Day. As mentioned, there are some eye-opening half-price deals available along with tasty discounts on multiple bestselling products. Read on for the deals.
40% off Lovehoney Hot Stuff Warming G-Spot Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
Down from $79.95 to $47.97
30% off Scarlet Bound Flogger
Down from $12.95 to $9.07
30% off Lovehoney Barely There Wine Sheer Crotchless Teddy
Down from $39.95 to $27.97
50% off Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator
Down from $79.95 to $31.98
50% off Lovehoney Special Edition Gin & Tonic Flavoured Lubricant 100ml
Down from $12.95 to $6.48
50% off Lovehoney Plus Size Red Lace Push-Up Basque Set
Down from $69.95 to $34.98
30% off Exposed Zip Front Black Sexy Schoolgirl Costume
Down from $49.95 to $34.97
50% off Lovehoney Button Buzzer Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
Down from $99.95 to $39.98
30% off Scarlet Bound Wrist or Ankle Cuffs
Down from $19.95 to $13.97
50% off Lovehoney Black Lace Push-Up Basque Set
Down from $69.95 to $34.98
Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink