Lovehoney's Pre-Boxing Day Sale Will Make Your Knees Tremble

Image: Getty Images

The end-of-year holidays is a time to recharge your batteries - specifically, your sex toy batteries. Kinky bargain hunters will be eye-rolling the days away with Lovehoney’s Boxing Day sale - and the floodgates are now open! You can currently nab up to 50% off selected toys and lingerie. Here are some handpicked highlights.

The deals below are available now until the day after Boxing Day. As mentioned, there are some eye-opening half-price deals available along with tasty discounts on multiple bestselling products. Read on for the deals.

40% off Lovehoney Hot Stuff Warming G-Spot Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator

Down from $79.95 to $47.97

30% off Scarlet Bound Flogger

Down from $12.95 to $9.07

30% off Lovehoney Barely There Wine Sheer Crotchless Teddy

Down from $39.95 to $27.97

50% off Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator

Down from $79.95 to $31.98

50% off Lovehoney Special Edition Gin & Tonic Flavoured Lubricant 100ml

Down from $12.95 to $6.48

50% off Lovehoney Plus Size Red Lace Push-Up Basque Set

Down from $69.95 to $34.98

30% off Exposed Zip Front Black Sexy Schoolgirl Costume

Down from $49.95 to $34.97

50% off Lovehoney Button Buzzer Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator

Down from $99.95 to $39.98

30% off Scarlet Bound Wrist or Ankle Cuffs

Down from $19.95 to $13.97

50% off Lovehoney Black Lace Push-Up Basque Set

Down from $69.95 to $34.98

