Lovehoney's Pre-Boxing Day Sale Will Make Your Knees Tremble

Image: Getty Images

The end-of-year holidays is a time to recharge your batteries - specifically, your sex toy batteries. Kinky bargain hunters will be eye-rolling the days away with Lovehoney’s Boxing Day sale - and the floodgates are now open! You can currently nab up to 50% off selected toys and lingerie. Here are some handpicked highlights.

The deals below are available now until the day after Boxing Day. As mentioned, there are some eye-opening half-price deals available along with tasty discounts on multiple bestselling products. Read on for the deals.

Down from $79.95 to $47.97

Down from $12.95 to $9.07

Down from $39.95 to $27.97

Down from $79.95 to $31.98

Down from $12.95 to $6.48

Down from $69.95 to $34.98

Down from $49.95 to $34.97

Down from $99.95 to $39.98

Down from $19.95 to $13.97

Down from $69.95 to $34.98

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.