IKEA Has Slashed Prices On Hundreds of Items In Its EOFY Sale

Published 3 hours ago: June 23, 2023 at 2:33 pm
The end of the financial year is only a week away which means sales at your favourite retailers have ramped right up. That includes everyone’s favourite Swedish homewares supplier IKEA, which has a lot of items on sale right now. Let’s see what IKEA is slinging for cheap in its mid-year EOFY sale, shall we?

All the products listed below are on sale until at least June 30, if not longer.

Top picks from IKEA’s EOFY sale

Furniture deals

Homewares & Accessories

Naturally, this is just a small selection of the thousands of products that are in IKEA’s EOFY sale. You can see a full list online here.

Also, don’t forget, that IKEA has upgraded its loyalty program to include new perks such as discounted delivery and meals at the Swedish restaurant and market. This mid-year sale is the perfect chance to check it all out and see what bargains you can bag.

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

