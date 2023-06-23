IKEA Has Slashed Prices On Hundreds of Items In Its EOFY Sale

The end of the financial year is only a week away which means sales at your favourite retailers have ramped right up. That includes everyone’s favourite Swedish homewares supplier IKEA, which has a lot of items on sale right now. Let’s see what IKEA is slinging for cheap in its mid-year EOFY sale, shall we?
All the products listed below are on sale until at least June 30, if not longer.
Top picks from IKEA’s EOFY sale
Furniture deals
- HEMNES Day-bed with 3 drawers/2 mattresses, single – $837
- ASVANG Foam mattress, single – $119
- SYVDE Open wardrobe – $159
- MALVAKT/ALEX Desk (120cm x 80cm) – $193
- HEMNES Desk with 2 drawers – $149
- SOLGUL Wall shelf (60cm x 19cm) – $17.50
- LIATORP Storage combination with doors – $1677
- LIATORP Bookcase (96cm x 215cm) – $399
- FLOTTEBO Side table – $40
- HEMNES Chest of 8 drawers – $349
- LIATORP TV storage combination – $494
- KALLHALL/TERJE Table and 4 chairs – $405
- LACK console table – $135
- SMAKOKA Gas hob – $255
- GODMORGON Wall cabinet with 1 door – $111
- HAVSTEN 3-seat sofa, in/outdoor – $1250
- GRILLSKAR Outdoor kitchen, stainless steel – $1229
Homewares & Accessories
- GODMIDDAG 24-piece dish set – $39
- INGABRITTA throw (130cm x 170cm) – $22
- PLUGGLAND Hanging storage with 3 compartments – $9.50
- SANELA Room darkening curtains – $59
- TRATTEN Hair Towel wrap (2 pack) – $3
- EKOLN Waste bin 3L – $12.50
- PLUFSIG Folding gym mat – $36
- LINDBYN Mirror with shelf – $71
- HATTEFJALL Office chair with armests – $399
- GRASMARO 3-piece gardening set – $3
- SYMFONISK Speaker lamp with Wi-Fi, bamboo shade – $281
- YPPERLIG LED Floor lamp – $74
- GULKAVLE Pillow (50 x 80cm) – $44
- LOVRUP Rug, flatwoven (133 x 195cm) – $139
- SVARTPEPPAR Plant pot holder – $7.50
- NYCKELN Shower curtain (180 x 200cm) – $9.50
- KADRILJ Roller blind – $124
- RASKOG Trolley – $24
Naturally, this is just a small selection of the thousands of products that are in IKEA’s EOFY sale. You can see a full list online here.
Also, don’t forget, that IKEA has upgraded its loyalty program to include new perks such as discounted delivery and meals at the Swedish restaurant and market. This mid-year sale is the perfect chance to check it all out and see what bargains you can bag.
