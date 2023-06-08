Can Confirm: This Hoover Handheld Vacuum Sucks Real Well

We’re pretty obsessed with vacuums over here at Lifehacker Australia. We’ve tested out and reviewed a whole different bunch of devices, from handhelds to robot vacuums, and I can safely say that the Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick vacuum cleaner is one of the best I’ve used.

That’s high praise; I know. Put simply, this is one of the most powerful vacuums I’ve ever reviewed and one that’s full of great features other models struggle to compete with.

From powerful suction power to renter and pet-friendly features, there’s so much to love and so little to fault about this vacuum.

I had the chance to test out the Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick at home, so here are my thoughts.

Real Life Reviews: Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick vacuum

Vacuuming made easy

There are very few people on this earth who actually enjoy vacuuming, and I’m certainly not one of them. However, the Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick vacuum actually made me enjoy vacuuming my carpet because of how easy it was.

This vacuum has a whole bunch of features that you’re going to love, especially if you own pets that shed (looking at you, cats).

Here are all the features packed into the Hoover Pet Stick:

Dual brush roller

2-in-1 crevice tool for tight corners, which is a saviour

Upholstery tool to clean upholstery

Motorised pet tool perfect for cleaning up animal fur

Powered extension hose, which is ideal for vacuuming higher surfaces. This is especially great for cat owners, who probably sit on top of high areas that are hard to properly clean

I was most intrigued by the upholstery tool, and I was shocked at how easy it made cleaning couches and furniture. I can see this being the perfect tool for people with cats and dogs, whose fur just seems to always stick on lounges.

If you have any velvet furniture, this Hoover tool will be exactly what you need.

It’s also super easy to clean the dust bin, which is great for someone like me with allergies. The vacuum has a removable dust bin which you can unclip and empty the debris into a bin with one button.

One powerful suck

I’m going to come right out of the gate and say the Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick is one of the most powerful vacuums I’ve used.

My apartment is mostly carpeted but is tiled in the kitchen and bathroom. I usually find that vacuums tend to be really good at cleaning one surface and not the other, but this Hoover Pet Stick excelled at both.

This is largely thanks to the dual brush that allows the cordless vacuum to have strong suction on both hard floors and carpets. Something that I was impressed by was that the vacuum could pick up fine debris on the floor. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that it dusts the floors, but from looking at the dust bin, there are a lot of fine particles that I wouldn’t have noticed if I didn’t vacuum.

Where the Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick really shined, though, was how powerful it was in vacuuming the carpet.

You can adjust the suction power on the control panel on the handle, but even the lowest level is still pretty strong. I was shocked at how much ended up in the dustbin after going over my carpet on the highest power level.

In comparison to my Robovac’s suction power, the Hoover vacuum was still picking things up from the carpet even after the Robovac went over it.

There’s no need to change attachments or anything when you go from hard floors to carpet either, with the dual brush roller doing all the work for you.

A vacuum for renters with animals

One thing I do want to say about the Hoover Pet Stick is that it’s the perfect handheld vacuum for renters, especially those with animals.

When I first unpacked the vacuum, I saw all the attachments and immediately panicked that I was going to have to screw a charging station or holder into the wall for it to sit.

However, the ONEPWR Emerge Pet Stick stands up on its own. That might not seem like a big deal, but it’s actually pretty rare for handheld, cordless vacuums.

The vacuum has removable batteries that you can also use on other Hoover ONEPWR devices, which makes it easier to buy replacements or extra batteries. There is a wall mount should you choose to have one for convenient storage, but it can stand up all by itself.

Sometimes rental inspections can spring up at random, unexpected times, and if you’ve got pets, the Hoover Pet Stick would be able to suck up all the pesky hair with ease, too.

What I didn’t love

As I said, there is little to fault with the Hoover Pet Stick vacuum. The one note I would make, however, is that the vacuum claims it has Hush Tone technology, but it’s still pretty loud.

Obviously, it’s quieter on the low power level, but it’s definitely louder than my Robovac, so it’s probably better used during the day or when people won’t be asleep.

Hoover ONEPWER Emerge Pet Stick vacuum: The verdict

Overall, the Hoover ONEPWR Emerge Pet Stick is great value for money. Coming in at $499, Hoover has packed a lot of great features into this vacuum that will add a genuine difference to people’s lives.

With the different attachments, you can clean your floors, couches and high areas with ease and know that you’re getting a strong clean out of them. There are also LED lights that turn on when you vacuum, meaning you can see any dark crevices and corners you have. It’s also great for under the couch and bed.

If you’re looking for a new handheld vacuum, I highly recommend the Hoover ONEPWR Emerge Pet Stick.

You can buy one here.