5 Stick Vacuum Cleaners for When You Get Sick of Lugging Around Your Big One

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Typically, most people opt for stick vacuum cleaners as a secondary vacuum. They whip them out for quick, regular cleaning of bare floors and low pile carpets when they don’t have the time (or can’t be bothered) to lug out their bigger, full-size vacuums.

However, technology has come a long way and these days, stick vacuum cleaners hold up pretty well in comparison to their fuller-body counterparts. New models have more suction powerful, longer-lasting batteries and better attachments for deep cleaning. They’re also super convenient if you’ve got little to no storage space in your home.

Plus, most stick vacuums also convert into handheld vacuums, so you can easily clean upholstery, staircases, hard-to-reach spaces and even the car.

Ahead, we’ve stalked the depths of Amazon to find the top review stick vacuum cleaners that might just inspire an upgrade.

READ MORE These Robot Vacuums Will Do All the Work and Get You $300 off Right Now

As far as stick vacuums go, this one from Xiaomi Mi is the perfect combination of light-weight and power. Fully charged, it’s got 45-minutes of battery life and up to 50 AW suction power. It also comes with multiple brush nozzles for all-around cleaning.

You can buy the Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner ($109.95) from Amazon here.

If you’re after thorough and effortless cleaning, the INSE N6 cordless vacuum cleaner is a super affordable option. Perfect for carpet and hardwood floors, it offers a cleaning time of up to 45-minutes and a quick charge of 3-4 hours.

You can buy the INSE N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Stick ($189.99) from Amazon here.

The Nequare Vacuum Cleaner is another affordable stick vacuum that picks up everything from dirt and debris to dog hair. It’s lightweight, self-standing and converts to a hand-held vacuum with a small brush and a crevice tool for those harder to reach places.

You can buy the Nequare Vacuum Cleaner ($203.31) from Amazon here.

This sleek and powerful vacuum cleans quietly and efficiently for up to 60 minutes before needing to be recharged. It also comes with a one-touch bin empty button that makes emptying it a breeze.

You can buy the Dreame V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($298.89) from Amazon here.

Thanks to its compact design, the Unlimited Series 6 provides effortless handling and flexible cleaning. It comes with multiple accessories so you can clean everything from the floor to the ceiling and even in your car.

You can buy the Bosch Unlimited Serie 6 Rechargeable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($399) from Amazon here.