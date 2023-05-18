Ugg Boots Are on Sale for up to 80% Off if You Want to Upgrade Your Ratty Slippers

There’s just something about ugg boots that make them the epitome of comfort. Not only do they make you feel like you’re walking on clouds, but ugg boots also make your feet feel like they’re enveloped in a warm, fuzzy hug. As winter draws closer, you might be thinking about replacing your worn out ugg boots, or grabbing your first-ever pair. Either way, your tootsies are going to be set thanks to UGG Express’ eBay sale, featuring up to 80% off ugg boots.

To find this deal, head on over to eBay Australia and you’ll find all of your favourite ugg boot styles, from the classic ankle boot to a fancy pair of moccasins and those fluffy, double-strapped slippers. All you need to do is select your shoe size and colour, then hit add to cart.

We’ve rounded up the very best deals from UGG Express’ eBay sale below, so you can find your fave ugg boots style with ease.

The best UGG boot sales in Australia

The first ugg boot deal that caught our eye is the Mini Classic. When you think of ugg boots, these bad boys are sure to spring to mind. Oh-so-soft and immediately warm from the second you slide your feet in, it’s no surprise this design never goes out of style.

Shop it here for $95 (down from $120).

The most popular style of uggs happens to be this one. Available in a variety of colours and made from a water-resistant, super warm sheepskin and wool combo, these babies will keep your feet (and ankles) nice and toasty.

Shop it here in grey for $49 (down from $225).

Our next favourite are these moccasins-style ugg boots that look like they’re going to wrap your feet in a warm hug. At the moment, eBay only has the grey and a limited number of the chestnut colour in stock, so you might want to move fast.

Shop it here for $75 (down from $154).

This delicious chocolate brown pair of loafers mixes business with pleasure. Not only do they look made for a quick trip down to the shops, but they’re also moisture-wicking so your feet always feel warm and dry, and never sweaty.

There’s plenty of colours available if you don’t vibe with this chocolate pair. You can spring for a classic chestnut, black, navy blue and more.

Shop it here for $69 (down from $160).

I can’t think of anyone who doesn’t see these and immediately think these fluffy slippers are the definition of luxury. Somebody hand me a plush bathrobe, because to me, these slippers say easy Sunday resets and late morning rises.

At the moment there’s limited sizing left in black and in the pictured grey colour, which is called “soft amethyst”.

Shop a pair here for $39 (down from $120).

Lastly, we have this simple pair of slip-ons that are available in chestnut, chocolate and grey. These puppies are water-resistant, cosy to wear and a must-have if you want to beat the winter chill.

Shop it here for $55 (down from $99).

If you’re a big UGG Express fan, don’t worry there’s plenty more deals to keep an eye on. UGG Express also has heavy discounts on gumboots, cloud slippers, wool rugs and even work boots with removable wool insoles.

You can explore the rest of UGG Express’ eBay Australia sale here.