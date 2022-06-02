Keep Your Tootsies Warm This Winter With a Pair of These Walking Clouds

There’s truly nothing more nightmare fuel-esque than walking on your stone-cold tiles in winter. Especially if you’re like us and have floors that turn into literal ice blocks as soon as the chill begins to set in. The answer to this freakishly annoying woe? Investing in a pair of clouds (read: Ugg boots, slippers, slides or moccasins) for your feet. Not only do they keep your tootsies toasty all day, but they’re also fluffy as hell, which is a cosy, exhilarating experience in itself.

According to TikTok, these babies are as comfy as they are versatile. Why? They can also be a chic outdoor-wear staple. You only have to check out fashion influencer @amyfuchsiashaw‘s video on styling UGGs to see them in action.

If this has motivated you to snag a pair as soon as humanly possible, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up some of our faves for you to use as UGG-spiration (ha!). Thanks to eBay, a bunch of these babies have also got epic discounts slapped onto their retail price — so you’ll want to get in quick before your size sells out.

Where to find the best Ugg boots in Australia

Ugg Boots

If you’re someone who likes to envelop your entire foot in the warmth of what feels like a small fireplace, then an Ugg boot might just be the optimal way to go for you. This UGG Australian Sheepskin Wool Unisex Boot ($75, usually $225) lined with the fluffiest of fluffy sheepskin is a great choice. It’s also the exact boot that inspired the phrase “walking on a cloud” because as soon as I slotted these bad boys on, it truly felt like it. If you like a shorter women’s Ugg boot style, though, these Women’s Classic Short II Boots ($176, usually $220) are a good shout (and just as comfy). At this point, if you want to kit out your whole family with Uggs, there’s even these gorgeous lil’ UGG Kids Button Boots ($36, usually $75).

While the sales give you a pretty good incentive to invest in quality, these Cotton On Body Home Boot ($10) are also still super cute and provide a solid budget option. They even come in both a grey and a statement purple.

Ugg Slides

Having only recently seen come across these Fluff Yeah Black Women’s Slides ($120, usually $150) online, I’m a tad obsessed. Not only do they bridge the gap between comfy and stylish, but they come in a bunch of different colours and styles like Leopard ($160) and Chestnut ($144, usually $180), so you can choose one depending on your own personal aesthetic.

Ugg Slippers

For those of you who don’t like the enclosed feeling of Ugg boots, rest assured, I’ve got an alternative for you: these UGG Classic Unisex Slippers ($36, usually $72). Unlike boots, the best part about these babies is that they’re super easy to throw on and off — especially for those days you spend moseying around the house and jumping in and out of bed.

For the statement lovers, you can throw away the neutral tan and even branch out with some purple Women’s Scuffette II Slippers ($120). If you like the tan but prefer a thinner sole, there’s also options like these Men’s Scuff Slippers ($96, usually $120) for you, too.

Moccasins

I’m not usually one to go out in moccasins, but who knows — they might just grow on me if this chill keeps going on like this. If you want to jump on the moccasin bandwagon, too, you can start with these UGG Women Moccasins ($20, usually $130) or these UGG Unisex Loafers ($52, usually $160). The beauty of this option is that they’re a good boot-slipper hybrid. Yep, that’s right. They’re a fabulous option for all my indecisive pals out there.

