The Best Hiking Boots for Trails, Treks and Everything in-Between

If you’re a fan of hiking and trekking you’re no doubt familiar with all the essentials. Out of all of them though, there’s one thing that’s a non-negotiable – a decent pair of hiking boots. Given the amount of time you spent on your feet, you’ll need to ensure they’re comfortable and supported before setting off.

How to choose the right pair of hiking boots

Choosing the right pair of hiking boots can seem like a difficult task, but there’s really three key things to keep in mind according to Kathmandu.

Your heel shouldn’t lift inside the shoe while walking. When you push your toes to the front of the boot, you should still be able to slide two fingers down either side of the Achilles tendon. Your foot should be snug enough that it doesn’t move around when you walk but you can still wiggle your toes without them touching the front of the shoe. This is possibly the most important factor of all as your feet swell with heat. This means the more you walk and the hotter your feet get, you’ll want to ensure there’s enough room to account for swelling.

Women’s Hiking Boots

This waterproof boot is made with a multi-terrain traction system which makes it adaptable to various environments. It thrives in colder terrain surfaces like ice and snow, so if you’re headed on a winter trek it’s the perfect companion. The show is also fitted with a mesh tongue down the middle to allow for added breathability.

Made from waterproof leather, this boot will give a little over time which is perfect if you’re worried about buying a shoe that’ll be too tight. The multi lugged rubber outsole is great for gripping onto rocky terrain if you’re heading off the beaten track.

This shoe is made from all the right materials for both comfortability and durability. Full grain leather and suede, a scratch rubber heel, mesh tongue and outdoor hardware put it at the top of the practicability scale. It’s great for any kind of environment.

Timberland boots have somewhat of a cult following in the hiking world and it’s not hard to see why. Made from abrasion-resistant leather and a rubber lug sole, you’ll enjoy improved traction and durability while moving around. The removable EVA footbed promotes an unparalleled all-day comfort as well.

Aesthetically, this shoe looks like a cross between a hiking boot and a sneaker. Teva have delivered a versatile boot that combines waterproof outer membrane with a lightweight, breathable mesh. If you’re hiking somewhere which is notorious for unpredictable weather – this is the right shoe for you.

When it comes to Merrell shoes, you wouldn’t expect anything less than top-of-the-range design and durability. With an outer covering made from waterproof GORE-TEX material while air cushioning technology in the heel works to absorb shock and help stabilise the foot. The mid cut height is also great for added ankle support if you’re worried about walking on treacherous terrain.

Men’s Hiking Boots

This sleek boot is fitted with sole-stabilising technology, making it perfect for longer treks which last the course of a few days. It’s lightweight as well if you need to pack them in a suitcase or attach them to your backpack.

These extra-sturdy boots are perfect for experienced hikers looking for an all-round shoe. Sturdy soles, ankle support and waterproof are just a few of the key features. If you’re looking for some glowing reviews, look no further than the 512 currently available on Amazon.

We covered this boot in the women’s section but given that they’re unisex, they can work for anyone. Made from abrasion-resistant leather and a rubber lug sole, you’ll enjoy improved traction and durability while moving around. The removable EVA footbed promotes an unparalleled all-day comfort as well.

Sometimes all you really need is a good, comfortable shoe without all the bells and whistles. This would be that shoe. They’re well-made, comfortable and lightweight making them a solid choice for just about any kind of outdoor expedition.

The North Face are experts in giving you the right gear for the great outdoors, so if brand credibility is important to you then have a look at these boots. GORE-TEX protection keeps you dry and comfortable in a variety of climates while the sturdy design keeps your foot firmly locked in place over rocky terrain.